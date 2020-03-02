Harry Styles Describes Terrifying Mugging & Dramatic Escape In Detail: "He's Got A Knife"

Harry Styles describes terrifying robbery and dramatic escape. Picture: PA

Harry Styles has talked through his terrifying mugging ordeal that saw muggers demand he unlock his phone, threatening him with a knife before he ran into traffic in a bid to escape them.

Harry Styles has opened up about being mugged by knifepoint on Valentine's Day in London, describing the incident in close detail and revealing the terrifying extent of the situation that saw him sprint into traffic in a bid to escape the armed robbers.

Talking on the Howard Stern radio show in America, revealing the muggers insisted he unlock his phone before handing it over- something one of the most famous faces in the world was reluctant to do, even whilst being threatened with a knife.

The 'Falling' singer recounted the ordeal, saying: "I was walking home from a friend's house. I'm 5 minutes from home, and I kind of see this group of guys who all got their hoods up and their faces covered and stuff and I was like, that's a bit weird."

"I turn my music off and I'm walking up the street and I keep turning around, and the guys cross the road and I'm like, that's weird... then I hear shuffling of feet, trying to catch up to me, so I cross the street, and they cross the street."

"I'm like for f*** sake I think I'm about to get robbed."

"The guys are like, can we talk to you for a minute and there's nobody around, my heart's pounding so I'm like, sure. He's like, do you smoke weed? And I say no. And he's like do you want some weed? I said no."

"And he was like what have you got on you. And they all kind of gathered around me, and I said I haven't got anything. And he's like, stop f***ing around."

"I had some cash in my pocket, so I said have some cash and I pull out some cash and he takes it from me. And I had my headphone jack sticking out of my pocket and he's like, what's that plugged into?"

"I was like, god's sake, it's my phone. So I pull out my phone and I'm thinking ok this is really annoying but I'll wipe it and get a new phone and kind of, whatever.... and then the guy's like, unlock your phone."

"The other one pulls his shirt up and he's got a knife sticking in his pants and I was like sh**."

"I just said, I'm sorry mate, I can't. I can't unlock my phone and the guy's like you got 10 seconds and he starts counting them down and I'm like, 'f***, Am i going to unlock my phone? Am I going to give him my phone?"

"So I try to give him my phone and he's like, no you need to unlock it. I was like, I can't and there's like a little pond behind them and I thought I'd throw it in the pond and be like, neither of us can have it. Then I thought I don't want to p*** them off."

"Then two cars were coming and I felt an opportunity to sprint and run...and I just run into the road and try to stop a car and obviously a mad man runs into the road, you won't let them into your car so they don't let me in, and I try to get another car, they don't let me in."

Fans react to Harry Styles's terrifying ordeal. Picture: Twitter

"Then i just turned and ran back towards the little village area where I live. So I just sprinted but usually when I'm out walking I'm wearing running stuff and this was the one time I was wearing like corduroy flairs and shoes I was like, 'I'm going to have to f***ing sprint all the way up this hill."

"I just sprinted and I guess because they had cash they ended up turning around."

Fans are unsurprisingly appalled at what the singer experienced, as until now he hadn't gone into detail about what went down on that night, and the tale is much scarier than first thought!

