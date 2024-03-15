Taylor Swift May Have Already Filmed Two Music Videos For ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

Taylor Swift's upcoming album is called 'The Tortured Poets Department'. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Taylor Swift has been touring the world for the last year and we don’t know how, but she’s somehow found time to film two music videos for her upcoming album!

Taylor Swift is on top of the world right now and she’s riding that momentum exactly how we’d expect a professional superstar to ride it, wave after wave.

The 14-time Grammy winner has taken a two-month break from her World Eras Tour in March and April 2024 and her upcoming album ‘Tortured Poets Department’ is set to release on the 19th of April. After that, the pop star will then pick up right where she left off, continuing to tour from the 9th of May in Paris.

But what can we expect from her over the next month and a half? Well according to the internet, Taylor’s already finished filming two music videos for the new album and she’s got some big plans in store for fans. Here’s what we know.

Taylor Swift takes a two-month break from her world Era’s Tour in March 2024. Picture: Getty

On the 14th of March, pop culture and entertainment news platform Pop Tingz tweeted a very exciting tweet indeed which read, “Taylor Swift is rumoured to have already recorded 2 music videos for her upcoming album, “The Tortured Poets Department”, one of them being for 'Fortnight' with Post Malone.”

Taylor has not only confirmed that she is collaborating with Post Malone on the new album with a song called ‘Fortnight’ but she has also confirmed she will be working with Florence + The Machine on another song called ‘Florida’.

The tweet went on to say, “Swift is also planning an extensive interview where she will talk about #TheErasTour, her new album and the re-recording process, as well as a little about her current personal life.”

Taylor has confirmed that she is collaborating with Post Malone and Florence + The Machine. Picture: Getty

In March, Disney+ released a 3.5-hour live concert experience of Taylor's Eras Tour. So if this tweet is true, Swifties will be lucky to soon get a better understanding of Taylor’s personal experience doing such an emotional tour with her fans.

As to who this interview will be with, it’s not been confirmed, but Taylor has a strong history of doing in-depth interviews with both Rolling Stone Magazine and Zane Lowe in the past, so we’re putting our money on one of them for now.

The last piece of exciting news the tweet had to report was that, apparently a “‘Saturday Night Live’ [appearance] is also in negotiations with the singer for a musical performance.”

Whilst Taylor has appeared on SNL a handful of times, she’s only hosted once, all the way back in 2009 when she was only 19 years old. So it's no surprise fans have their fingers crossed that this tidbit especially will be true.

But so far these are just rumours, so we have to take the exciting news with a pinch of salt. But it hasn't stopped Swifties from celebrating just how much fresh content they may be about to get from their favourite musician.

“Wow, we actually won so hard,” one fan wrote in the comments of the tweet, whilst another wrote “All or any of this being true would be fab,” with the fingers crossed emoji - which is kind of how we’re feeling too.

Taylor Swift hosted Saturday Night Live in 2009, aged 19. Picture: Getty

Taylor dropped the news of the new album at the Grammys in 2024 during an acceptance speech, which appears to be becoming a tradition for her after she did the same for ‘Midnights’ at the VMAs in 2022.

The 'Cardigan' singer has revealed she’s been working hard and fast on ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ speaking to the crowd in Tokyo during one of her Era’s Tour concerts, “I’ve been working on Tortured Poets since right after I turned in Midnights.”

“I’ve been working on it for about two years…I kept working on it throughout the U.S. tour, and when it was perfect, in my opinion when it’s good enough for you, I finished it and I am so, so excited that soon you’ll get to hear it.”

