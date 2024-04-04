Taylor Swift Ticket Holders Need To Know About This New Rule Change

4 April 2024, 13:09

Ticketmaster have changed the rules for Taylor Swift ticket holders in the UK and Ireland
Ticketmaster have changed the rules for Taylor Swift ticket holders in the UK and Ireland. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift fans with tickets to the UK and Ireland Eras Tour! Listen up.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has been the highest-grossing tour in history, making the singer $1 billion before it was even halfway through, so it was no surprise that trying to get tickets last year became an olympic sport.

For the lucky Swifties who did manage to get tickets, Ticketmaster have made a change to the rules which you need to take note of if you're heading to a show in the UK and Ireland – where you may also spot her boyfriend Travis Kelce in the crowd too.

Originally, fans who bought a Taylor Swift Eras Tour ticket through Ticketmaster were warned that the ‘lead booker’ – the person who paid for the tickets – would need to be present at arrival of the concert. This was to ticket touts buying and reselling tickets, often done at a price 10 times the original value.

However, it also meant that fans who were kindly gifted tickets could be refused entry unless the person whose name was on the payment card was present too.

Now, Ticketmaster have announced they will be scrapping the requirement for ticket holders coming to Taylor’s UK tour dates.

Taylor Swift is bringing The Eras to Europe in May
Taylor Swift is bringing The Eras to Europe in May. Picture: Getty

In an email to buyers they said: “The 'lead booker' policy has been removed, meaning that the person whose name is on the Ticketmaster account used to purchase tickets is no longer required to attend the event. All other terms and conditions remain unchanged. We hope you enjoy the show!"

Basically, this means the ‘lead booker’ – the person who paid for the tickets – no longer needs to be present at the concert venue.

Ticketmaster have also updated their FAQs on The Eras Tour section of their UK and Ireland site.

There's been a rule change for The Eras Tour ticket holders in the UK and Ireland
There's been a rule change for The Eras Tour ticket holders in the UK and Ireland. Picture: Getty

Under the question, ‘are the UK shows ‘Lead Booker’ events?’ it now states: “There has been a change to the terms and conditions of sale for tickets purchased for Taylor Swift’s UK  shows to remove the ‘lead booker’ requirement. What this means is that there is no longer a requirement for the lead booker to be present and attend the show alongside their accompanying ticketholders. This is a change made by the promoter in favour of ticket buyers, making it easier for fans to use their tickets. Please note that this applies to shows in the UK and Ireland only.”

The UK and Europe leg of Taylor’s tour will kick off on Thursday 9th May in Paris and will wrap on 20 August in London at Wembley Stadium.

Taylor Swift’s The Era Tours (Taylor’s Version) comes to Disney Plus

Taylor began her world-dominating tour in March 2023, a three-and-a-half-hour long show which covers all of her eras, from ‘Taylor Swift’ and ‘Fearless’ to ‘Reputation’ and beyond.

Fans are now hoping to hear songs from her new album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ once it drops on 19th April.

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

