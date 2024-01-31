How To Watch The 2024 GRAMMYs In The UK

The GRAMMYs take place on 4th February. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

The GRAMMYs is one of the biggest events in the music industry, with performances from the likes of Olivia Rodrigo and Dua Lipa, but how can we watch the prestigious event from the UK and what time is it on?

The GRAMMYs always delivers in terms of worthy winners, show-stealing performances and scroll-stopping red carpet outfits.

At this year’s awards ceremony performances from SZA, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott, Dua Lupa and more superstars have been confirmed. Swifties are also convinced Taylor will be putting on a surprise show.

There are also hugely talented stars up for nominations including Miley Cyrus, Janelle Monae, SZA, Lana Del Rey, Olivia Rodrigo, boygenius, Jon Batiste and Taylor Swift who are all up for Album of the Year.

Here’s how you can watch The GRAMMYs 2024 from the UK…

SZA has nine GRAMMY nominations. Picture: Getty

How to watch The GRAMMYS from the UK

If the awards show is to follow the same streaming format as last year, the GRAMMYs will be available to watch in the UK on the academy’s official website live.grammy.com.

However, it means staying up throughout the night to catch all the action as the show begins at 1am UK time. We’ve got more on timings below!

What time is The GRAMMY Awards on?

The GRAMMYs will air live on Saturday 4th February from 8-11.30pm ET and 5-8.30pm PT for those in the US.

For UK fans, the GRAMMYs red carpet begins at 11.30pm GMT on Saturday 4th February and the show itself will start a few hours later around 1am on Sunday 5th February.

Trevor Noah is hosting the GRAMMYs for the fourth time. Picture: Getty

How long is the GRAMMYs on for?

The GRAMMYs typically runs for three and a half hours; five hours if you include the red carpet coverage.

Trevor Noah returns to host the 2024 awards show for the fourth time. It’s also the first time he’s hosting as a nominee as he’s up for best comedy album for ‘I Wish You Would’.

