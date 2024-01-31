Taylor Swift's Music Will No Longer Be Available On TikTok - Here's Why

31 January 2024, 11:58 | Updated: 31 January 2024, 16:46

Taylor Swift is among the hundreds of artists having their music removed from TikTok
Taylor Swift is among the hundreds of artists having their music removed from TikTok. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift’s music, along with a number of other artists, will soon be pulled from TikTok.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The world of TikTok as we know it could soon change forever as Universal Music pull millions of songs from the platform including music by Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Drake, The Weeknd and thousands more artists.

From 31st January the record label will stop licensing its content to TikTok after issuing an open letter to the ‘artist and songwriter community’ explaining why they’re ‘calling time’ on the app.

They claimed: “Ultimately TikTok is trying to build a music-based business, without paying fair value for the music.”

Taylor Swift is among the artists whose music will be removed from TikTok
Taylor Swift is among the artists whose music will be removed from TikTok. Picture: Getty

Why is Taylor Swift's music being removed from TikTok?

It’s not just Taylor Swift’s music which will be pulled from TikTok, as Universal hold the rights to a huge portfolio of artists including Elton John, Coldplay, Adele, BTS, Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish and thousands more.

The music giant is pulling its artists' music from TikTok after being unable to reach an agreement with the platform over payments.

Music companies earn royalty when their songs are steamed or played on social media and Universal explained in their open letter that currently TikTok accounts for only 1% of their total revenue, despite how much the app replies on music-focused content.

They wrote: “With respect to the issue of artist and songwriter compensation, TikTok proposed paying our artists and songwriters at a rate that is a fraction of the rate that similarly situated major social platforms pay.”

Taylor Swift to release extended version of The Eras Tour

Universal also shared concerns around the increasing effects of AI and online safety as TikTok allows AI-generated recordings to continue to be posted to the platform, something they described as ’nothing short of sponsoring artist replacement by AI.’

The label also claimed the video creation platform makes ‘little effort to deal with’ hate speech, bigotry and bullying, comparing their removal methods of problematic content (like deepfakes) to ‘the digital equivalent of whack-a-mole’.

Universal Music is removing their songs from TikTok
Universal Music is removing their songs from TikTok. Picture: Getty

They claim they were offered a deal ‘worth less than the previous deal’ and claim that the music of their developing artists was ‘selectively removed’ as negotiations went on.

They finished their letter with: “We have an overriding responsibility to our artists to fight for a new agreement under which they are appropriately compensated for their work, on a platform that respects human creativity, in an environment that is safe for all, and effectively moderated.”

It’s the first time Universal has taken such a major step in removing its music from a tech platform.

In response to their open letter, TikTok have issued the below statement.

It is sad and disappointing that Universal Music Group has put their own greed above the interests of their artists and songwriters. Despite Universal's false narrative and rhetoric, the fact is they have chosen to walk away from the powerful support of a platform with well over a billion users that serves as a free promotional and discovery vehicle for their talent. TikTok has been able to reach 'artist-first' agreements with every other label and publisher. Clearly, Universal's self-serving actions are not in the best interests of artists, songwriters and fans.

- TikTok spokesperson.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell have been dating since around June 2023

Harry Styles And Taylor Russell’s Complete Dating Timeline

Is Taylor Swift performing at the GRAMMYs?

Is Taylor Swift Performing At The GRAMMYs 2024?

Who is Love Island's Joanna Chimonides?

Love Island All Stars' Joanna Chimonides: Age, Ex-Boyfriends & What Happened On Series 5

TV & Film

The Love Island All Stars dumpings have begun

Who's Left Love Island All Stars? Every Islander Dumped So Far

Here's the full list of every artist performing at the BRITs 2024.

Who's Performing At The BRITs 2024?

Ekin-Su and Davide have split for a second time

Ekin-Su And Davide Split For A Second Time & Fans Want Them On Love Island All Stars

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Love Island: The Morning After

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits