Are Olivia Rodrigo's So American lyrics about Louis Partridge? The meaning explained
29 June 2025, 22:54 | Updated: 29 June 2025, 23:01
'So American' is Olivia Rodrigo's first love song and the meaning behind the lyrics is so romantic.
Listen to this article
Olivia Rodrigo confirms her 'So American' lyrics are about her relationship with British actor Louis Partridge.
After months of fans begging Olivia to drop the hidden tracks from her limited edition Guts vinyls on streaming, she has finally relented. Not only does Guts deluxe feature the four songs from the Guts vinyl variants ('Obsessed', 'Sacred of My Guitar', 'Stranger', 'Girl I've Always Been') but it also contains a completely new song called 'So American'.
What is Olivia's new song 'So American' about though? Here's the meaning behind Olivia's 'So American' lyrics explained.
Olivia Rodrigo reveals her original Get Him Back and All American Bitch lyrics
In 'So American', Olivia sings about falling in love with someone who isn't American. In the first verse, she sings: Driving on the right-side road / He says I'm pretty wearin' his clothes / And he's got hands that make Hell seem cold / Feet on the dashboard, he's like a poem I wish I wrote.
Olivia get more romantic in the chorus by adding: And he laughs at all my jokes / And he says, 'I'm so American' / Oh God, it's just not fair of him / To make me feel this much.
She even sings: Oh God, I'm gonna marry him / If he keeps this shit up.
And confesses: I might just be in lo-lo-, lo-lo-, lo-lo-, lo-lo-lo-lo-love.
Olivia Rodrigo - so american (Official Lyric Video)
Olivia has now confirmed that the song is about her boyfriend Louis Partridge.
Before she confirmed it, and before the couple went public with their relationship, fans were pretty convinced that it was about the British actor.
Discussing Olivia with British Vogue, Louis said: "Dating probably shouldn’t be done in the public eye. There’s enough going on between two people. You don’t need the voices of thousands of others in your head. I think she’s got it a lot worse than I have. I can be a bit of a normal person. She’s got tons and tons of eyes on her case."
Olivia's producer Dan Nigro has also confirmed that 'So American' was recorded just weeks before it was released. Taking to Instagram, he said: "Ohhhh and last but definitely not least So American is a brand new song we recorded a few weeks ago!!!"
Reacting to the song, one fan tweeted: "JUST HEARD 5 SECONDS OF SO AMERICAN AND ITS A LOVE SONG. LOUIS PARTRIDGE THANK U FOR UR SERVICE IM GONNA SDKLAKLSDJASKDJS."
Another wrote: "so we all agree so american is about louis…."
JUST HEARD 5 SECONDS OF SO AMERICAN AND ITS A LOVE SONG. LOUIS PARTRIDGE THANK U FOR UR SERVICE IM GONNA SDKLAKLSDJASKDJSA
so we all agree so american is about louis….
louis: calling olivia 'so american' cause she said fries instead of chips
olivia in the studio:
So American is about louis partridge
Olivia Rodrigo - 'So American' lyrics
VERSE 1
Drivin' on the right-side road
He says I'm pretty wearin' his clothes
And he's got hands that make Hell seem cold
Feet on the dashboard, he's like a poem I wish I wrote
I wish I wrote
CHORUS
And he laughs at all my jokes
And he says I'm so American
Oh God, it's just not fair of him
To make me feel this much
I'd go anywhere he goes
And he says I'm so American
Oh God, I'm gonna marry him
If he keeps this shit up
POST-CHORUS
I might just be in lo-lo-, lo-lo-, lo-lo-, lo-lo-lo-lo-love
VERSE 2
God, I'm so boring, and I'm so rude
Can't have a conversation if it's not all about you
The way you dress, and the books you read
I really love my bed, but, man, it's hard to sleep when he's with me
When he's with me
CHORUS
And he laughs at all my jokes
And he says I'm so American
Oh God, it's just not fair of him
To make me feel this much
I'd go anywhere he goes
And he says I'm so American
Oh God, I'm gonna marry him
If he keeps this shit up
POST-CHORUS
I might just be in lo-lo-, lo-lo-, lo-lo-, lo-lo-love
BRIDGE
I apologize if it's a little too much, just a little too soon
But if the conversation ever were to come up
I don't wanna assume this stuff
But ain't it wrong? I think I'm in love
CHORUS
And he laughs at all my jokes
And he says I'm so American
Oh God, it's just not fair of him
To make me feel this much
I'd go anywhere he goes
And he says I'm so American
Oh God, I'm gonna marry him
If he keeps this shit up
POST-CHORUS
I might just be in lo-lo-, lo-lo-, lo-lo-, lo-lo-lo-lo-love
OUTRO
Okay
Stop it!
Come on
Ah!
Ah!
