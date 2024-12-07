Every dazzling look from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024 red carpet

Tom Grennan and Clean Bandit were first to arrive on the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

By Tiasha Debray

The fashion on the red carpet for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024 is a Christmas gift in itself.

The red carpet at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball was ho-ho-HOT! Our favourite performers have braved the cold to treat their fans to some SLEIGH outfits, and we thank them for it.

From Tom Grennan looking dangerously good in leather to Grace Chatto from Clean Bandit rocking a festive black lace two-piece.

As all of your favourite celebrities, from Perrie and Teddy Swims to Clean Bandit and so many more arrive, we've documented some of the best fits of the day!

Scroll down to catch them all!

Tom Grennan is Jingle Bell rocking his black leather look

Tom Grennan was first to arrive to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Jack Patterson from Clean Bandit has won us over with his all-plaid number!

Clean Bandit sleigh on the red carpet. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Will Manning arrived looking cool, calm and collected on the carpet