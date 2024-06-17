Will Capital's Summertime Ball Happen In 2025? What You Need To Know

Capital's Summertime Ball 2024 went down on the 16th of June. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

By Tiasha Debray

Capital's Summertime Ball 2024 was another epic summer party that saw the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, RAYE, Bradley Simpson, Meghan Trainor, Perrie, Sugarbabes and so much more! – here's what you need to know if you want to join us in 2025!

Sabrina Carpenter, RAYE, Bradley Simpson, Meghan Trainor, Becky Hill and Perrie were just some of the huge celebrity names on our star-studded line-up at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2024 which went down on Sunday 16th June, with 80,000 Capital listeners heading to Wembley Stadium for one unforgettable show.

If you've caught up on every performance from Capital's Summertime Ball, then you'll know Perrie wowed with her debut performance of 'Tears', Bradley performed a hit from The Vamps, Meghan's husband joined her on stage and Sabrina performed 'Please Please Please' for the first time in the UK!

We've of course got Capital's Jingle Bell Ball in six months, which you'll be able to buy tickets for around October, but when is Capital's next Summertime Ball?

Bookmark this page so you've got all the info on our unmissable and epic concerts!

Capital's Summertime Ball took place on Sunday 16th June 2024. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

When is Capital's Summertime Ball 2025?

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard will return in June 2025!

The UK's biggest summer party will be back at Wembley Stadium for 80,000 Capital listeners and a line-up of all your favourite artists.

Perrie performed her unheard single 'Tears' for the first time at #CapitalSTB 2024. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

When is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024?

Capital's next unmissable event is the Jingle Bell Ball, which will take place in December this year at The O2, London.

Tickets will go on sale on Global Player around October, which is also when we'll reveal our next exciting line-up of superstar acts to perform on stage.

Meghan Trainor slayed during Capital's Summertime Ball in 2024. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

How to get tickets to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024 and Capital's Summertime Ball 2025

Tickets to the Jingle Bell Ball will go on sale in October this year on Global Player. We'll announce our exciting line-up in October too!

Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 might be a whole year away but don't worry we'll be back bigger than ever next June! Tickets will go on sale in and around May next year on Global Player.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.