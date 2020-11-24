GRAMMY 2021 Nominations Including Harry Styles, Taylor Swift And Dua Lipa
24 November 2020, 17:56 | Updated: 24 November 2020, 18:12
The nominations for the 2021 Grammys are here and Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Justin Bieber are among the nominees.
The day of the 2021 GRAMMY nominations are finally upon us and Beyonce, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and Drake are among the stars up for awards.
From Harry Styles and BTS to Taylor Swift The Weeknd, there has been intense speculation about whose music will get recognised by the Recording Academy.
Some artists are looking to add to their extensive GRAMMY collection and others wishing to bag their first ever award, but one thing is for sure- the competition this year is fierce.
A star-studded livestream announced the nominations with a whole host of famous faces, many who were told of their nominations live on-screen!
Please note this is not every GRAMMY category, but the main 'general' awards and the pop category awards.
Album of the Year Grammys 2021
Nominees:
‘Chilombo’ by Jhene Aiko
‘Black Pumas’ by Black Pumas
‘Everyday Life’ by Coldplay
‘DJEsse Vol.3’ by Jacob Collier
‘Women in Music Pt.III’ by HAIM
‘Future Nostalgia’ by Dua Lipa
‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ by Post Malone
'Folklore'by Taylor Swift
Record of the Year Grammys 2021
Nominees:
'Black Parade’ by Beyoncé
‘Colors’ by Black Pumas
‘Rockstar’ by Da Baby feat. Roddy Ricch
‘Say So’ by Doja Cat
‘Everything I Wanted’ by Billie Eilish
‘Don’t Start Now’ by Dua Lipa
‘Circles’ by Post Malone
‘Savage’ by Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé
Song of the Year Grammys 2021
Nominees:
‘Black Parade’ - Beyonce
‘The Box’ - Roddy Ricch
‘Cardigan’ - Taylor Swift
‘Circles’ - Post Malone
‘Don’t Start Now’ - Dua Lipa
‘Everything I Wanted’ - Billie Eilish
‘I Can’t Breathe’ - H.E.R
‘If the World Was Ending’ - Julia Michaels and JP Same
Best New Artist Grammys 2021
Nominees:
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Pop Solo Performance
Nominees:
'Yummy,' - Justin Bieber
'Say So' - Doja Cat
'Everything I Wanted' - Billie Eilish
'Don’t Start Now' - Dua Lipa
'Watermelon Sugar' - Harry Styles
'Cardigan' - Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Nominees:
'Un Dia (One Day)' - J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy
'Intentions' - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
'Dynamite' - BTS
'Rain on Me' - Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
'Exile' - Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver
Best Pop Vocal Album
Nominees:
'Changes' - Justin Bieber
'Chromatica' - Lady Gaga
'Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa
'Fine Line' - Harry Styles
'Folklore' - Taylor Swift
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Nominees:
'Blue Umbrella' - (Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian
'True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter' - Harry Connick, Jr.
'American Standard' - James Taylor
'Unfollow the Rules' - Rufus Wainwright
'Judy' - Renée Zellweger
