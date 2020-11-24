GRAMMY 2021 Nominations Including Harry Styles, Taylor Swift And Dua Lipa

GRAMMY 2021 nominations are announced. Picture: Getty

The nominations for the 2021 Grammys are here and Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Justin Bieber are among the nominees.

The day of the 2021 GRAMMY nominations are finally upon us and Beyonce, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and Drake are among the stars up for awards.

From Harry Styles and BTS to Taylor Swift The Weeknd, there has been intense speculation about whose music will get recognised by the Recording Academy.

WATCH: 5 Moments From Harry Styles’ Golden Music Video You'll Replay Forever

Some artists are looking to add to their extensive GRAMMY collection and others wishing to bag their first ever award, but one thing is for sure- the competition this year is fierce.

A star-studded livestream announced the nominations with a whole host of famous faces, many who were told of their nominations live on-screen!

Please note this is not every GRAMMY category, but the main 'general' awards and the pop category awards.

Album of the Year Grammys 2021

Nominees:

‘Chilombo’ by Jhene Aiko

‘Black Pumas’ by Black Pumas

‘Everyday Life’ by Coldplay

‘DJEsse Vol.3’ by Jacob Collier

‘Women in Music Pt.III’ by HAIM

‘Future Nostalgia’ by Dua Lipa

‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ by Post Malone

'Folklore'by Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is up for multiple awards at the Grammys 2021. Picture: Getty

Record of the Year Grammys 2021

Nominees:

'Black Parade’ by Beyoncé

‘Colors’ by Black Pumas

‘Rockstar’ by Da Baby feat. Roddy Ricch

‘Say So’ by Doja Cat

‘Everything I Wanted’ by Billie Eilish

‘Don’t Start Now’ by Dua Lipa

‘Circles’ by Post Malone

‘Savage’ by Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

Song of the Year Grammys 2021

Nominees:

‘Black Parade’ - Beyonce

‘The Box’ - Roddy Ricch

‘Cardigan’ - Taylor Swift

‘Circles’ - Post Malone

‘Don’t Start Now’ - Dua Lipa

‘Everything I Wanted’ - Billie Eilish

‘I Can’t Breathe’ - H.E.R

‘If the World Was Ending’ - Julia Michaels and JP Same

Post Malone has received a few Grammys 2021 nominations. Picture: Getty

Best New Artist Grammys 2021

Nominees:

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Solo Performance

Nominees:

'Yummy,' - Justin Bieber

'Say So' - Doja Cat

'Everything I Wanted' - Billie Eilish

'Don’t Start Now' - Dua Lipa

'Watermelon Sugar' - Harry Styles

'Cardigan' - Taylor Swift

Doja Cat has been nominated for Best New Artist at the 2021 Grammys. Picture: Getty

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Nominees:

'Un Dia (One Day)' - J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy

'Intentions' - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

'Dynamite' - BTS

'Rain on Me' - Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

'Exile' - Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver

Best Pop Vocal Album

Nominees:

'Changes' - Justin Bieber

'Chromatica' - Lady Gaga

'Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa

'Fine Line' - Harry Styles

'Folklore' - Taylor Swift

Harry Styles is up for three Grammys. Picture: Getty

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Nominees:

'Blue Umbrella' - (Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian

'True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter' - Harry Connick, Jr.

'American Standard' - James Taylor

'Unfollow the Rules' - Rufus Wainwright

'Judy' - Renée Zellweger

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News