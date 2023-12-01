Beyoncé's 'MY HOUSE' Lyrics Will Get You Hyped Up

The Queen Bey surprised us with a new single and now we feel like THAT girl. Here's the lyrics to Beyoncé's new song 'MY HOUSE'.

Beyoncé ended her London premiere of Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé by releasing a NEW single. The song, titled 'MY HOUSE' is the perfect way to complete the iconic 'Renaissance' legacy.

Like the songs on her RENAISSANCE album the Queen has the single's title capped up, and honestly it's no surprise as you'll be screaming these lyrics at the top of your lungs.

The song, which is comprised of two parts, was produced by Beyoncé herself and singer-songwriter The-Dream. Fans have already taken to the internet to share their reaction of the song, which is available to stream.

And the reactions are mainly just really empowered, bad a** memes or people throwing down some fierce dance moves. We feel you BeyHive, we really do.

See the full lyrics to 'MY HOUSE' below.

GET THE FUCK UP OUT MY HOUSE

GET THE FUCK UP OUT MY HOUSE

GET THE FUCK UP OUT MY HOUSE

What is MY HOUSE by Beyoncé about?

MY HOUSE is about the power of becoming an adult, doing things for yourself and feeling free to tell certain people to get lost. Bey really said, "When I grow up, I'm gon' buy me a (House) Make love in the (House) Stay up late in this (House)" and we felt it.

In the song's bridge she throws some love to the Drag Queens of course, saying: "I'll never expect you to love me, When you don't love yourself." As RuPaul iconically says: "If you don't love yourself how in the hell are you gon' love someone else?"

The overarching theme of the song is about taking control of your situation, she decides she wants to call on the paparazzi instead of them catching her by surprise and Bey says she's done saving money "tonight we gon' ball out".

And finally, the sentiment of telling, yelling, or even screaming at someone to 'get the f*** out of your house' really solidifies that feeling of having control over your own happiness and well being. So when you sing this song really think about who you need to rid from your life.

What are the lyrics to MY HOUSE by Beyoncé?

Part One

[Intro]

Here we go

[Refrain]

Ooh, who they came to see? Me

Who rep like me? Don't make me get up out my seat

Uh, oh

Uh, oh

Who let my goons out that house? Uh, huh, who?

Who let my goons out that house? Uh, uh, who?

Oh, oh

Who let my goons out their house? Uh, uh, who?

Who out there talkin' all that mouth? Uh, uh, who?

[Verse]

Me and my thug bae gon' slide tonight (Slide tonight)

Call the paparazzi, ain't got clips to hide tonight (Boom, pow)

Cash out this plane jet, call Lorraine (Swipe)

Then take me to Tiffany, I want forty-four karats on my fangs (Bling, ah)

I want pink diamonds on my belly chain and my nipple rings (Grrah)

I'm grabbin' grain, sippin' sideways on this candy paint (Candy paint; Damn, damn)

I'm done savin' this money, tonight we gon' ball out (We gon' ball out)

You can catch me highsidin', drinking brown liquor 'til I fall out ('Til I fall out)

Playa, who let these goons out the house? Huh, huh, who?

Who out there talkin' all that mouth? Huh, huh, who?

Who they came to see? Me

Who reppin' like me?

Don't make me get up out of my seat

Don't make me come up off of this beat, huh

[Refrain]

Ooh (Oh, watch out, watch out, watch out)

Ooh-ooh-ooh (Oh, watch out, watch out, watch out)

Ooh-ooh-ooh (Oh)

Uh, huh-huh, uh

Uh, huh-huh, uh

Who let my goons out that house? Uh, uh, who?

Who let my goons out that house? Uh, uh, who?

Oh

I'm hearin' whispers (Oh), —ers

Who let my goons out their house? Woah, oh (Oh, huh)

Who out there talkin' out their mouth? Woah (Oh, huh)

(Oh) Ooh, ah

Part Two

[Interlude]

(House, house)

Yeah

(House, house)

[Chorus]

When I grow up, I'm gon' buy me a (House)

Make love in the (House)

Stay up late in this (House)

Don't give a fuck about my (House)

Then get the fuck up out my house

Get the fuck up out my house

Get the fuck up out my house

Get the fuck up out my house

Get the fuck up out my house

I grew up in this (House)

I blew up in this (House)

I'm too up in this (House)

Don't give a fuck about my (House)

Then get the fuck up out my (House)

Get the fuck up out my (House)

Get the fuck up out my (House)

Get the fuck up out my (House)

[Bridge]

I will always love you (Ooh, house, house)

But I'll never expect you to love me (Ooh, house, house)

When you don't love yourself (Ooh, house, house)

Let's heal the world (Ooh, house, house)

One beautiful action at a time (Ooh, house, house)

This is real love

Lend your soul to intuitions (This is real love)

RENAISSANCE, the revolution

Pick me up even if I fall

Let love heal us all, us all, us all

Don't make me get up out my seat

Don't make me get up out my seat (Carry)

Don't make me get up out my seat (Carry; Ooh, house, house)

Don't make me get up out my seat (I carry)

(Who they came to see? Me) I carry

(Who they came to see? Me) I carry

(Who they came to see? Me) I carry

(Who they came to see? Me) Bitch, I carry

[Chorus]

When I grow up, I'm gon' buy me a (House)

Make love in the (House)

Stay up late in this (House)

Don't give a fuck about my (House)

Then get the fuck up out my (House)

Get the fuck up out my (House)

Get the fuck up out my (House)

Get the fuck up out my (House)

Get the fuck up out my house

I grew up in this house

I blew up in this house

I'm too up in this house

Don't give a fuck about my house

Then get the fuck up out my house

Get the fuck up out my house

Get the fuck up out my house

Get the fuck up out my house

[Outro]

Lend your soul to intuitions

RENAISSANCE, the revolution

Pick me up even if I fall

Let love heal us all, us all, us all

MY HOUSE is Track 35 on RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR: LIVE ALBUM

