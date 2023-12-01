Beyoncé's 'MY HOUSE' Lyrics Will Get You Hyped Up

1 December 2023, 10:43 | Updated: 1 December 2023, 11:23

The lyrics in full to Beyoncé's MY HOUSE
The lyrics in full to Beyoncé's MY HOUSE. Picture: Getty/Spotify
Capital FM

By Capital FM

The Queen Bey surprised us with a new single and now we feel like THAT girl. Here's the lyrics to Beyoncé's new song 'MY HOUSE'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Beyoncé ended her London premiere of Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé by releasing a NEW single. The song, titled 'MY HOUSE' is the perfect way to complete the iconic 'Renaissance' legacy.

Like the songs on her RENAISSANCE album the Queen has the single's title capped up, and honestly it's no surprise as you'll be screaming these lyrics at the top of your lungs.

The song, which is comprised of two parts, was produced by Beyoncé herself and singer-songwriter The-Dream. Fans have already taken to the internet to share their reaction of the song, which is available to stream.

And the reactions are mainly just really empowered, bad a** memes or people throwing down some fierce dance moves. We feel you BeyHive, we really do.

See the full lyrics to 'MY HOUSE' below.

Beyoncé in the cover art for MY HOUSE
Beyoncé in the cover art for MY HOUSE. Picture: Spotify

What is MY HOUSE by Beyoncé about?

MY HOUSE is about the power of becoming an adult, doing things for yourself and feeling free to tell certain people to get lost. Bey really said, "When I grow up, I'm gon' buy me a (House) Make love in the (House) Stay up late in this (House)" and we felt it.

In the song's bridge she throws some love to the Drag Queens of course, saying: "I'll never expect you to love me, When you don't love yourself." As RuPaul iconically says: "If you don't love yourself how in the hell are you gon' love someone else?"

The overarching theme of the song is about taking control of your situation, she decides she wants to call on the paparazzi instead of them catching her by surprise and Bey says she's done saving money "tonight we gon' ball out".

And finally, the sentiment of telling, yelling, or even screaming at someone to 'get the f*** out of your house' really solidifies that feeling of having control over your own happiness and well being. So when you sing this song really think about who you need to rid from your life.

Beyoncé leaving her Renaissance film premiere after party like the icon she is
Beyoncé leaving her Renaissance film premiere after party like the icon she is. Picture: Getty

What are the lyrics to MY HOUSE by Beyoncé?

Part One

[Intro]

Here we go

[Refrain]

Ooh, who they came to see? Me

Who rep like me? Don't make me get up out my seat

Uh, oh

Uh, oh

Who let my goons out that house? Uh, huh, who?

Who let my goons out that house? Uh, uh, who?

Oh, oh

Who let my goons out their house? Uh, uh, who?

Who out there talkin' all that mouth? Uh, uh, who?

[Verse]

Me and my thug bae gon' slide tonight (Slide tonight)

Call the paparazzi, ain't got clips to hide tonight (Boom, pow)

Cash out this plane jet, call Lorraine (Swipe)

Then take me to Tiffany, I want forty-four karats on my fangs (Bling, ah)

I want pink diamonds on my belly chain and my nipple rings (Grrah)

I'm grabbin' grain, sippin' sideways on this candy paint (Candy paint; Damn, damn)

I'm done savin' this money, tonight we gon' ball out (We gon' ball out)

You can catch me highsidin', drinking brown liquor 'til I fall out ('Til I fall out)

Playa, who let these goons out the house? Huh, huh, who?

Who out there talkin' all that mouth? Huh, huh, who?

Who they came to see? Me

Who reppin' like me?

Don't make me get up out of my seat

Don't make me come up off of this beat, huh

[Refrain]

Ooh (Oh, watch out, watch out, watch out)

Ooh-ooh-ooh (Oh, watch out, watch out, watch out)

Ooh-ooh-ooh (Oh)

Uh, huh-huh, uh

Uh, huh-huh, uh

Who let my goons out that house? Uh, uh, who?

Who let my goons out that house? Uh, uh, who?

Oh

I'm hearin' whispers (Oh), —ers

Who let my goons out their house? Woah, oh (Oh, huh)

Who out there talkin' out their mouth? Woah (Oh, huh)

(Oh) Ooh, ah

Part Two

[Interlude]

(House, house)

Yeah

(House, house)

[Chorus]

When I grow up, I'm gon' buy me a (House)

Make love in the (House)

Stay up late in this (House)

Don't give a fuck about my (House)

Then get the fuck up out my house

Get the fuck up out my house

Get the fuck up out my house

Get the fuck up out my house

Get the fuck up out my house

I grew up in this (House)

I blew up in this (House)

I'm too up in this (House)

Don't give a fuck about my (House)

Then get the fuck up out my (House)

Get the fuck up out my (House)

Get the fuck up out my (House)

Get the fuck up out my (House)

[Bridge]

I will always love you (Ooh, house, house)

But I'll never expect you to love me (Ooh, house, house)

When you don't love yourself (Ooh, house, house)

Let's heal the world (Ooh, house, house)

One beautiful action at a time (Ooh, house, house)

This is real love

Lend your soul to intuitions (This is real love)

RENAISSANCE, the revolution

Pick me up even if I fall

Let love heal us all, us all, us all

Don't make me get up out my seat

Don't make me get up out my seat (Carry)

Don't make me get up out my seat (Carry; Ooh, house, house)

Don't make me get up out my seat (I carry)

(Who they came to see? Me) I carry

(Who they came to see? Me) I carry

(Who they came to see? Me) I carry

(Who they came to see? Me) Bitch, I carry

[Chorus]

When I grow up, I'm gon' buy me a (House)

Make love in the (House)

Stay up late in this (House)

Don't give a fuck about my (House)

Then get the fuck up out my (House)

Get the fuck up out my (House)

Get the fuck up out my (House)

Get the fuck up out my (House)

Get the fuck up out my house

I grew up in this house

I blew up in this house

I'm too up in this house

Don't give a fuck about my house

Then get the fuck up out my house

Get the fuck up out my house

Get the fuck up out my house

Get the fuck up out my house

[Outro]

Lend your soul to intuitions

RENAISSANCE, the revolution

Pick me up even if I fall

Let love heal us all, us all, us all

MY HOUSE is Track 35 on RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR: LIVE ALBUM

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Sam Thompson SLAPPED Tony Bellew on the head after I'm A Celeb challenge

What Happened Between Sam Thompson and Tony Bellew On I'm A Celeb?

In 2023 Sam Thompson released a documentary titled 'is This ADHD?

Everything Sam Thompson's Said About His ADHD

Taylor Swift was the bell of of the ball at the Renaissance premiere

Taylor Swift Shows Up For Beyoncé's Renaissance Concert Film Premiere In London

Here's everything you need to know about Dream Kardashian!

Who Is Dream Kardashian? Everything You Need To Know About Rob Kardashian's Daughter

Here's the latest on Molly-Mae and Tommy's relationship

Are Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Still Together?

Exclusive
Three of the Squid Game: The Challenge contestants speak about being in the show

Squid Game: The Challenge Contestants Spill What Filming Was Really Like

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits