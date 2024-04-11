Are Beyoncé And Jay-Z Still Married?

There is new speculation that Beyoncé and Jay-Z are heading for a divorce. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Amid the Diddy drama, it's been reported that Beyoncé filed for a divorce from Jay-Z. But is it true? Here's what we know about Beyoncé and Jay-Z divorce rumours.

For over two decades Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been the most powerful couple in the music industry and now fans fear it's all coming to an end amid divorce rumours.

The couple have overcome a fair few bumps in the road over the years but even infidelity couldn't break them, instead we were blessed with 'Lemonade', 'Don't Hurt Yourself' and the line, 'Becky with the good hair'.

Beyoncé has managed to steady the unpredictable ship that is family with Jay-Z, with three children, touring the world, releasing a film and launching a haircare brand, it's no small feat. But of course, Beyoncé makes it look easy.

In Renaissance Act II 'Cowboy Carter', Bey addressed Jay-Z's unfaithfulness in her epic cover of Dolly Parton's 'Jolene'. But this time she was suggesting his cheating days were long over. She sings: "Takes more than beauty and seductive stares / To come between a family and a happy man."

However, the latest divorce rumours aren't caused by the 'other woman'. Instead in the midst of the recent Diddy drama, a wild internet theory emerged that Beyoncé had filed for divorce from Jay-Z, even though Jay-Z has not been officially linked to any of the allegations against Diddy.

But are divorce rumours true? Here's what we know about Beyoncé and Jay-Z divorce rumours.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z loved up at the 2024 Grammys. Picture: Getty

Are Beyoncé and Jay-Z getting a divorce?

A few YouTube videos have surfaced claiming the end of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's marriage. Titles such as 'Beyonce OFFICIALLY Files For Divorce From Jay Z' and 'Beyonce DUMPS Jay Z After Feds Link Him To Diddy’s Crimes' have gone viral.

However, the videos are completely speculative and hold no weight when it comes to cold-hard facts. It seems despite internet sleuths wondering whether Jay-Z will be the next celebrity implicated in the Diddy investigation, he and his wife are still committed to their marriage. But don't forget that the speculation linking Jay-Z to Diddy are merely that, speculation.

While Jay-Z and Diddy have been industry pals for years there is no evidence to suggest that Jay-Z has anything to do with the alleged criminal activity surrounding Diddy at the moment.

According to Distractify, The Harris County District Clerk's Office, which is responsible for maintaining a wide array of legal documents, there has been no record of a divorce filing between the Houston-based couple. So there's you answer, Beyoncé has not filled for a divorce from Jay-Z after all.

Beyonce drops 16 Carriages visualiser

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been together since Bey's Destiny Child days back in 2000 and they secretly got married in April, 2008.

Apart from Jay-Z admitting to having an affair in 2017, and the public fall-out that ensued, the pair's relationship has remained smooth sailing with them often speaking fondly of each other publicly.

Recently, when accepting an award the 'Single Ladies' singer called Jay her 'rock'. She said: “My husband, my rock, my best friend, I love you."

Jay-Z shouted out his wife while accepting the 'Dr. Dre Global Impact Award' with his daughter Blue Ivy. Picture: Getty

At the 2024 Grammys Jay-Z shouted out his wife, acknowledging her greatness he said: “I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won album of the year.”

“So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work," his speech continued, "Think about that. The most Grammys, never won album of the year.”

Publicly and behind closed doors Beyoncé and Jay-Z remain the power couple they have always been.

