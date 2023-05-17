All The Info On Beyoncé’s Haircare Brand

17 May 2023, 16:33

Beyoncé is launching a haircare line
Beyoncé is launching a haircare line. Picture: Getty/Beyoncé/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Beyoncé may be mid-way through the ‘Renaissance’ tour but she’s still made time for business.

Beyoncé has just announced she’s launching a haircare brand!

Despite being partway through her iconic ‘Renaissance’ tour, Beyoncé’s still found time to launch a whole new business, taking to Instagram to reveal she’s kickstarting a beauty brand.

She shared a few photos to make the announcement, starting off her carousel with a picture of herself in front of a vanity mirror using tongs in her hair. In front of her on the dresser are a number of bottled products with hand-written labels that look like top-secret samples.

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Tour Outfits Prove Why She’s That Girl

All The Songs On Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Tour Set List

Queen Bey also shared a picture of herself as a youngster – looking the spitting image of Blue Ivy – having her braids done.

Beyonce has taken to the stage for her first headline concert since 2018

"How many of ya'll knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama's salon?" Beyoncé wrote in a note attached to the last slide of her post.

"Destiny's Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I've always dreamed of carrying on her legacy.”

She teased: "I can't wait for you to experience what I've been creating."

Beyoncé's wind-machine blowout is as iconic as Queen Bey herself
Beyoncé's wind-machine blowout is as iconic as Queen Bey herself. Picture: Getty

What products is Beyoncé releasing?

Beyoncé hasn’t shared any more details as of yet on what kind of hair products she’ll be releasing, but a quick zoom on her announcement posts shows what looks like hair creams, serums and oils in the sample size bottles in front of her.

There’s also a few spray bottles and a couple of small tubs containing the mystery products.

When is Beyoncé’s haircare range coming out?

Although there’s no date just yet, it’s likely there’s not too long to wait for Bey’s haircare line as she’ll no doubt want to drop her new products while all eyes are on her ‘Renaissance’ world tour.

The launch date could be a mere matter of months away!

How much are Beyoncé’s hair products?

Bey hasn’t let slip any more details about her hair products, so there’s little detail on what she’s actually releasing and how much each item will cost.

But we’ll update this page with more information as soon as the queen announces it herself.

