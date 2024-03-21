Will Beyoncé Tour With Act II: Cowboy Carter?

Beyoncé new album 'Cowboy Carter' drops on the 29th of March, 2024. Picture: Getty

Beyoncé's second Renaissance album 'Cowboy Carter' will be released in March 2024, but naturally, fans want to know whether the singer had plans to take Act II on tour!

Beyoncé Knowles Carter had just come off an incredible year taking her Renaissance tour around the world and performing to such a high standard, that her fans were left dazzled by the experience.

With its end, the 'Single Ladies' singer announced her next album, 'Cowboy Carter' which will be the second instalment of the Renaissance trilogy that she has planned to release on the 29th of March, 2024.

Beyoncé revealed that the country music album was heavily inspired by the African American contribution to the genre and even hinted at some interesting collaborations on the album.

But even before it drops, fans have been thinking ahead and desperate to know if Beyoncé has plans to tour with Renaissance Act II: Cowboy Carter.

Beyoncé upcoming album will be named 'Cowboy Carter'. Picture: Getty

Is Beyoncé going to tour with Renaissance Act II: Cowboy Carter?

Beyoncé has not officially announced any upcoming tours after the Renaissance World Tour ended in October 2023. With the focus now on 'Act II: Cowboy Carter,' she has released two singles ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ and ‘16 Carriages’ ahead of the album drop at the end of March.

But just because she hasn’t announced it yet, doesn’t mean it won't happen. On the 20th of March, pop culture gossip account @pop_leaks tweeted, “Beyonce - the announcement of her tour will be in April,” and it sent fans into a tizzy.

Whether that was based on sourced information, we don’t know, however it aligns with a report written back on the 15th of February from Hits Daily Double, who claimed, “Coming off a massive, top-grossing global tour, Bey will be heading back onto the road again.”

Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - New York. Picture: Getty

So far all these rumours are unverified, however, if 'Act II: Cowboy Carter' will drop on the 29th of March, then an April tour announcement would align nicely with Beyoncé’s plans to capitalise on her new music.

Super fans on a Reddit sub-thread seemed to think differently. On the thread, fans theorised on different elements of 'Act II: Cowboy Carter' from whether it would be a visual album to whether she would tour.

“I see her touring Act II during a short Vegas residency. That album screams intimate show and not a huge stadium country tour. She can tour again during act III,” one fan commented, and that theory seemed to be the most popular.

Whilst Beyoncé is on top of the world when it comes to her music, she’s also stated that her family are her priority.

Another fan on the Reddit thread agreed when they commented, “I can't see her touring on the scale of RWT two more times in the next 3-4 years. It just doesn't seem realistic or sustainable for her (and no I'm not trying to downplay her skills as a performer or the fact she's ageing) I just genuinely believe she's on her way to relaxing more now or at least that's what I took away from the Renaissance Film.”

Another fan didn’t believe that the country-style album would work on a global level, Not only as a genre but logistically, in a stadium setting.

They wrote, “I think she will probably do the rumoured Vegas residency for Act II, then tour for Act III. It just makes sense, it lets her stay in one place for a bit after last year's tour while also country is such a US-centric genre, I can't see this tour being very successful in Europe.”

“Also the music might not be very stadium-friendly if there are more songs like 16 Carriages,” they continued.

Beyonce drops 16 Carriages visualiser

Other commenters on the thread seemed to agree that a Las Vegas residency would highlight Beyoncé's new sound best, “Pretty sure Act II will be the Las Vegas residency. I think it would be a great way for her to display the cowboy visuals and have great sounding live instrumentals in a more intimate and immersive setting especially bc I don’t think a country album will be as commercially successful as her other music,” a fan wrote.

The theory does make sense and there were rumours in the latter half of 2023 that Beyoncé was signalling for a Las Vegas residency.

So the consensus seemed to be that fans may have to come to her to enjoy Act II but when Act III comes around, as the final instalment, it will be a huge celebration.

A fan predicts, “Then Act III I think will be a big world tour a la Renaissance and will have songs from the 3 albums together.”

