Bridgerton Season 4 Cast List Appears To Hint At Three Character Departures

Bridgerton season 4 cast list appears to confirm three character departures. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Cressida Cowper, Phillippa Featherington and Prudence Featherington are not included on Netflix's official Bridgerton season 4 cast list.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bridgerton fans, we have some season 4 cast news... Netflix has just revealed Bridgerton season 4's official cast list and fans have clocked that there's a couple of key names missing.

Bridgerton season 4 is now officially in production (let's gooo!) and Tudum have confirmed which actors and characters have so far (!) been confirmed to return to the Ton for their fourth season on the marriage mart.

Joining lead couple Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha will be the likes of Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan, Hannah Dodd, Victor Alli and Masali Baduza, Claudia Jessie, Jonathan Bailey and many, many more.

However, there's several names that aren't on the list, including Jessica Madsen (Cressida), Harriet Cains (Phillippa), Bessie Carter (Prudence) and even Simone Ashley, who plays the beloved Kate. But does this mean that they won't be in season 4 at all?

Here's what we know so far, and how season 3's ending affected their future storylines.

Bridgerton season 4 cast: Who is leaving and who is returning?

Bridgerton season 4 will focus on Benedict and Sophie, played by Yerin Ha. Picture: Netflix

Will Simone Ashley be in Bridgerton season 4?

Despite the fact that Simone's name has not yet been included in the official Bridgerton cast list, she has actually expressed her desire to "hopefully" return at some point in season 4.

Speaking about her potential return at a press meeting at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, Simone said: "Both Johnny and I, we adore our characters, Kate and Anthony, so much and [love] their relationship and what they mean for the show, I think we'll do all we can with our schedules to make it work so that we can [return], hopefully."

Fans also need not worry about Kate being written out of the show either. Showrunner Jess Brownell confirmed to Teen Vogue that Kate and Anthony will return after their trip to India at the end of season 3.

"I think the strength of sending them off to India for a little while is that it does leave the door open for them to come back, schedules allowing," she said. "They give so much, even with just tiny little looks and gestures. They're a magic pairing, absolutely."

Jonathan Bailey is confirmed to be returning, so even if it's just for one episode, Kanthony fans will hopefully still get to see them together on screen at some point in season 4.

Will Anthony and Kate be in Bridgerton season 4? Picture: Netflix

Will Cressida Cowper be in Bridgerton season 4? Has Jessica Madsen left Bridgerton?

Sadly, it looks like Cressida will be spending the entirety of season 4 away from the Ton as Jessica Madsen has not been included in the season 4 cast list. However, it does make sense given how Cressida's season 3 storyline ended.

At the end of season 3, it was revealed that Cressida was being sent off to the Welsh countryside to stay with her aunt after failing to find a match on the marriage mart – and also causing chaos with the Lady Whistledown blackmail drama.

With season 4 focusing on Benedict and Sophie, as well as likely providing glimpses into Francesca's marriage to John up in Scotland, there doesn't seem to be much room within the narrative to stop by and visit Cressida in Wales.

Cressida likely won't stay banished to the countryside for long, though. We'll have to wait and see if she returns – with a husband or maybe even a wife! – in season 5.

Cressida Cowper will not be in Bridgerton season 4. Picture: Netflix

Will Prudence and Phillippa be in Bridgerton season 4?

The end of season 3 saw both Phillippa and Prudence Featherington start their own families and move into their marital homes with their husbands so, much like Cressida, it's understandable why they won't be featured in season 4 as much.

Speculation that the Featherington sisters and their husbands (played by Lorn Macdonald and James Phoon) would not be returning in season 4 started bubbling up shortly after season 3 when Lorn posted a 'farewell vibes' Instagram photo alongside the caption: "Huge thanks to everyone who made this a job I'll never forget and to all the fans showing your love for this weird little dude. It means a lot. And to my Philippa. @harriet.cains. My partner in crime. It's been real. Bless you."

Polly Walker's Portia will still be part of Bridgerton season 4, so viewers will hopefully be able to find out what they're up to, how they're coping with married life and whether they've had any more kids.

Have Bessie Carter and Harriet Cains left Bridgerton? Picture: Netflix

With season 4 filming set to begin shortly, things will likely become a lot clearer in terms of which cast members will be returning and for how long viewers can expect to see them throughout the next eight episodes.

Tudum also noted that this is only the confirmed cast list "so far", so more familiar faces could be confirmed later down the line, and more new faces could be added. Watch this space!

Here's the full list of Bridgerton season 4 actors so far:

Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton)

Yerin Ha (Sophie Baek)

Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton)

Hannah Dodd (Francesca Stirling)

Victor Alli (John Stirling)

Masali Baduza (Michaela Stirling)

Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton)

Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton)

Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Bridgerton)

Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton)

Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton)

Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton)

Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury)

Daniel Francis (Lord Marcus Anderson)

Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich)

Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich)

Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte)

Hugh Sachs (Brimsley)

Polly Walker (Portia Featherington)

Katie Leung (Lady Araminta Gun)

Michelle Mao (Rosamund Li)

Isabella Wei (Posy Li)

Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley)

Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown)

Read more about Bridgerton here:

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.