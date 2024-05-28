Meet Bridgerton's Harriet Cains, Her Age, Boyfriend & More

Get to know about Harriet Cains who plays Philippa Featherington in Netflix's Bridgerton. From her age, her past roles and her rumoured co-star boyfriend - here's everything you need to know.

Bridgerton is the hottest show right now and has been since it launched in 2020. The regency-era drama has us hooked and we all want to get to know that talented cast a little bit better.

One of the cast members on everyone's radar right now is Harriet Cains who plays one of the Featherington sisters, Philippa. Philippa and Prudence find themselves outshone by their sister Penelope, played by Nicola Coughlan, in season three of show. So let us shine a light on one of the sisters for you.

Harriet currently finds herself in the middle of rumours that she's dating her Bridgerton co-star Luke Thompson, so are they together? How old is she? And what other shows has she been in? Here's the answer to all of your questions.

Who is Harriet Cains?

Harriet Cains is a British actress who plays the role of Philippa in Netflix's Bridgerton. Before the period drama she was best known for her role as Jem Walker in the BBC's In the Flesh.

She trained at Television Workshop and during her time at the drama school she landed roles in a few short films and starred in the Hollyoaks spin-off Hollyoaks Later before bagging her BBC gig.

How old is Harriet Cains? Where is Harriet Cains from?

Born 17 September 1993, Harriet is 30 years old at the time of writing. Her September birthday makes her Virgo girlie.

The Bridgerton actress was born and raised in Nottingham.

Is Harriet Cains dating Luke Thompson aka Benedict Bridgerton?

Harriet and Luke haven't addressed the dating rumours which began when they were photographed at Vanity Fair’s Rising Stars party in January 2024. In the pic Luke planted a kiss on Harriet's head as they posed with their arms firmly around each other’s waists.

And what's more, back in 2021 Harriet shared an edited piccy of Luke surrounded by love hearts on her Instagram with the caption: “My favourite Luke soz @lukenewtonuk.”

But all the clues could also suggest that the pair having a very strong platonic relationship.

What TV shows and films has Harriet Cains been in?

Cast of Bridgerton attend NYC world premiere

Here are all of the TV shows and films that the Bridgerton star has been in.

TV shows:

  • Doctors
  • Hollyoaks Later
  • In the Flesh
  • Safe House
  • Vera
  • No Offence
  • Line Of Duty
  • Marcella
  • Urban Myths
  • Bridgerton
  • The B**tard Son & The Devil Himself

Films:

  • The Love Interest
  • Human Beings
  • Sweet Maddie Stone
  • Mercury
  • Queer Fear

