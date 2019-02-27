Who Are Celebs Go Dating's Anna Williamson And Paul Carrick Brunson? Meet The Dating Experts Replacing Nadia And Eden

27 February 2019, 14:56

Anna Williamson and Paul Carrick Brunson are the new dating experts on Celebs Go Dating
Anna Williamson and Paul Carrick Brunson are the new dating experts on Celebs Go Dating. Picture: Instagram

Series 6 of Celebs Go Dating dropped on 24 February 2019 - with more than the celeb line-up changing!

Here's everything we know about the new dating experts, Anna Williamson and Paul Carrick Brunson, who took over from Lady Nadia Essex and Eden Blackman.

What Happened To Lady Nadia Essex And Eden Blackman From Celebs Go Dating?

Who is Anna Williamson?

Dating expert Anna Williamson, 37, is a British TV presenter who has appeared in shows like This Morning and Daybreak.

The blonde beauty kickstarted her presenting career hosting children's TV shows, such as Milkshake and Toonattik.

Swapping Peppa Pig with a host of hopeful celebs, Anna has taken over from Lady Nadia Essex on this year's Celebs Go Dating.

In series 6, we hope to see Anna dish out plenty of dating tips.

Who is Paul Carrick Brunson?

Hosting alongside Anna Williamson is Paul Carrick Brunson.

The American-born TV presenter and author is a father of two who's been married to wife Jill since 2000.

Describing himself as "the world’s most influential matchmaker", Paul's certainly got a lot to live up to on the hit E4 show.

When is Celebs Go Dating on TV?

You can catch Celebs Go Dating on E4 Sunday-Thursday nights.

The show starts at 9pm and each episode lasts an hour.

