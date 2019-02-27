What Happened To Lady Nadia Essex And Eden Blackman From Celebs Go Dating?

Fans are wondering where Eden and Nadia have gone on Celebs Go Dating. Picture: Instagram

Celebs Go Dating is back for another series, with a fresh line-up - including two new dating experts.

But what happened to Lady Nadia Essex and Eden Blackman?

Here's the lowdown...

Lady Nadia Essex was sacked from the E4 show after she reportedly made fake Twitter accounts to troll celebs. Picture: Instagram

Lady Nadia Essex and Eden Blackman appeared in the E4 show Celebs Go Dating since 2016, when the first series aired.

Last year, however, it was reported that Lady Nadia had set up a series of fake accounts on Twitter and used them to troll various celebrities.

At the time, a source told The Sun: "Bosses have made the decision following an investigation into Nadia’s use of social media. She was found to be setting up fake accounts to troll certain users – which is something that won’t be tolerated."

Following the controversy, Nadia took to Twitter, quoting TV Presenter Jameela Jamil: "I just cannot stay silent any more. I don't care if I'm going down - I'm going down in flames."

Co-star Eden Blackman had resigned from the E4 show the previous March, following claims he's cheated on his long-term girlfriend.

According to reports, Blackman was also the target of Nadia's online tirades.

Celebs Go Dating's Eden Blackman left the show after cheating claims. Picture: Instagram

Who's replaced them?

Replacing Nadia and Eden on this year's show is Anna Williamson and Paul Carrick Brunson.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Anna said: "Nadia [Essex] is and was terrific.

"I was a huge fan of the show before and I was an enormous fan of Nadia, as I was Eden as well. It can feel a bit bittersweet to get the job or be the new person in a role that I really liked as a viewer."I just hope [the viewers] will come on board and see that I am going to do things slightly differently. I am going to do things Anna's way. I'm all about moving forward, not back."

When is Celebs Go Dating on TV?

Celebs Go Dating returned to E4 for series 6 on 24 February.

You can catch all the action Sunday-Thursday nights from 9pm.

