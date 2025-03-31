Was Tony still married while on MAFS Australia? Morena's claims explained

MAFS Australia's Morena claims Tony was married while on the show. Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

MAFS Australia's Morena claims Tony was already legally married while on the show.

Married at First Sight Australia's Morena Farina has dropped a major bombshell about her on-screen husband Tony Mojanovski.

Self-described "firecracker", DJ and fitness Instructor Morena, 57, was paired with "loud and boisterous" charter captain Tony, 53. While things seemed to go well on their wedding day and went from strength to strength on their honeymoon things soon fell off for the couple.

During intimacy week, Tony felt things were going to fast and even left the experiment for a time. Morena also aired her issues with Tony "head locking and fist bumping" her, which he claimed was his way of showing affection.

But ultimately things came crashing down when Tony revealed he wanted to paired with a younger bride so they could have children - yikes!

Tony and Morena on their wedding day. Picture: Nine

Why did Morena and Tony not have a honeymoon on MAFS Australia?

Since leaving the experiment, Morena has been vocal about her issues with the show complaining on different platforms about the way it's edited and even claimed the show used AI for when she spoke Italian during her wedding.

And now, she has dropped the biggest bombshell of them all telling Abbie Chatfield, on the podcast It's A Lot, that there's a huge reason her honeymoon with Tony was never aired. She started: "You notice that there's no honeymoon of me?"

"We're at the honest box and his words, 'Morena, I have to tell you something. They've told me I've got to tell you now,'" the MAFS Australia bride began to recall.

Tony on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

"'You make mistakes in life, as long as you learn from them,' so he said to me: 'I'm married'," she explained adding that after that she "froze".

She continued: "I said to him Abbie, 'you mean you're separated?', he said, 'no, I'm married'.

"In my five months of interviews, I gave them three dealbreakers. We've all got a checklist and I'm not here to offend anyone who this applies to. I said I don't want a smoker, I don't want someone who's cheated and I don't date married men."

Morena explained why married men irked her, and aside from the obvious (they're married!), she revealed how she is often approached by married men at events she DJs at.

She then claimed that expert Alessandra said to her: "Don't you feel beautiful that they come up to you?"

"I'm sorry, that goes against all my beliefs," Morena added.

Was Tony still married on MAFS Australia?

While Morena's claims weren't aired, Tony admitting he has been married twice was aired and therefore it's his second wife Tatiana who's been dragged into this.

MAFS Australia sleuths have suggested Tatiana was still married to him when he was on the show and one Reddit user even claimed: "Tony tried to reconcile with Tatiana while filming the show."

The Daily Mail Australia have supported the concerns to some extent as they've alleged Tony was in fact still legally married while on the show but was estranged from his wife.

While this isn't ideal for a dating show, it isn't totally unheard of in the world of reality TV. Just this year Marcel Somerville was on Love Island All Stars while in the process of a divorce.

Women's Day reached out to Tony's second wife for a statement and a source has said: "Morena has tagged Tatiana in a few bizarre posts on Instagram and sent a friend request. There’s zero chance she wants anything to do with her though."

The MAFS Australia drama is truly endless!

