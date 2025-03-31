MAFS Australia's Adrian explains truth of 'secret dinner' with Sierah

MAFS Australia's Adrian explains truth of 'secret dinner' with Sierah. Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Adrian and Sierah came under fire on MAFS Australia for going on a 'secret' dinner amid cheating accusations. So, what really happened at Sierah and Adrian's secret dinner?

Married at First Sight Australia's Adrian and Sierah's friendship has caused a whole lot of issues for their marriages with Awhina and Billy, respectively - and that's without Awhina and Billy being privy to the 'footsie' debacle.

Things were only made worst when Adrian returned to the show (after briefly leaving over a dispute with producers) and it was revealed that he and Sierah had been out for dinner behind their partner's backs.

It was revealed during a dinner party in episode 16 where Sierah insisted the "dinner was actually quite innocent". The cast also seemed to brush over the fact that another groom (Tony) was also at the dinner.

Since filming ended Adrian has broken his silence on why he and Sierah even ended up at a 'secret dinner' and he's claimed Billy knew about about it before the dinner party...

Tony insisted it was a 'friendship' dinner. Picture: Nine

Talking to the Daily Mail Australia, Adrian claimed after his dramatic exit from the show, he was invited to dinner by Tony, who married Morena. He said that he hadn't known Sierah would also be coming.

"Tony comes downstairs and he's like, 'Oh, hold on, Sierah's coming.' I didn't know she was coming," Adrian insisted. He then said: "She'd been sitting in the apartment all day. I thought, 'Whatever, I don't care. Doesn't bother me.'"

Adrian went on to rebuke any claims that they were betraying their partners as he said: "The reason why everyone found out we went to dinner was because I said it. I had nothing to hide. If I wanted to hide it, it would've never come out."

Awhina argued that she was 'sad too' and he should have gone for dinner with her. Picture: Nine

Billy was confused that Sierah addressed Awhina's concerns before his. Picture: Nine

During the dinner party, Billy confronted Adrian and accused him of not coming on the show "for the right reasons". But Adrian has claimed Billy knew about the 'secret dinner' before things kicked off during the dinner party.

He said: "I told Billy the next day. He didn't care at the time. He was like, 'No worries, bro.' Then I watch him back on TV, and I'm like, 'Bro, what are you upset about?'"

Adrian maintained that he didn't regret going out for dinner with Sierah despite the backlash it caused because she had been upset. He said: "I don't regret it. If someone is physically upset and might do something stupid, I'll be there for them. I would've done the same thing for Billy or Eliot."

He later added: "I did the right thing by a human being. No matter how you make me look."

