MAFS Australia Dave and Sierah's shock dating history revealed

31 March 2025, 12:31

MAFS Australia's Dave dated another bride before the show. Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

It turns out, Dave and Sierah dated before MAFS Australia 2025!

Australia might be 7.688 million km² - and yes, I did just Google that - but somehow the MAFS Australia producers and experts managed to create a cast of singles who seem to have been in the same dating pool since their teens.

From Carina and Paul, who had dated in the past, to Rhi and Jeff, who had also dated in the past, to Paul having dated Awhina's twin sister and then Jamie having slept with 'intruder' groom Teejay, no one was safe from their exes or past flings this year.

But it turns out that isn't even the extent of the couple crossovers that happened on the show as it's now been revealed that 'friendly giant' Dave actually dated Billy's MAFS wife Sierah.

Jamie and Dave at their MAFS Australia wedding
Jamie and Dave at their MAFS Australia wedding. Picture: Nine

Dave's MAFS wife Jamie revealed the tea during an interview on Perth’s Robbie and Carly podcast, joking that they were the "17th couple that knew each other” in the cast.

"Dave may have been on a date with Sierah six years ago," Jamie teased before deciding to tell all. She revealed: "Dave had told me prior to [the first dinner party], because Sierah had been leaked [as a cast member].

"I was like, ‘I don’t care if you’ve had sex with her upon entry, like I’m cool.’ And then Sierah came up to me immediately at the first cocktail party and told me, but it was just so funny because it’s like how small is the MAFS world?"

Too small apparently!

Sierah and Billie married on MAFS Australia
Sierah and Billie married on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Viewers of the show will know that Sierah and Dave's past was never mentioned on the show, which feels very similar to what happened between Teejay and Jamie.

This is because it has been claimed that Jamie dropped the bombshell that she and Teejay had slept together at his wedding to Beth, but it was never aired on the show.

We'd love to see everything that didn't make the cut, it would probably be enough content for another season's worth of episodes!

