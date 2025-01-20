When do the next episodes of Molly-Mae's documentary come out? Release dates revealed

When does episode 4 of Molly-Mae's documentary come out? Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images, Prime Video

Episodes 4, 5 and 6 of Molly-Mae's documentary will be released on Prime Video in Spring 2025. Here's what to expect when the docuseries returns.

Molly-Mae Hague's brand new documentary series Molly-Mae: Behind It All has just dropped on Prime Video – but when do the next episodes come out?

Behind It All gives Molly-Mae fans a candid look into the former Love Island and social media star's personal life over the past year. From her shock breakup with fiancé Tommy Fury to the launch of her new brand Maebe, Molly opens up about every aspect of her life, including her daughter Bambi Fury.

Here's everything we know so far about when the final three episodes will be released on Prime Video, and what Molly will discuss when the documentary returns.

When does Molly-Mae episode 4 come out on Prime Video?

When does the next episode of Molly-Mae's documentary come out on Prime Video? Picture: Prime Video

Molly-Mae documentary episode release schedule: When does episode 4 come out?

There's currently no exact release date date for the final three episodes of Molly-Mae: Behind It All. However, Prime Video have confirmed that they will be released in Spring 2025 – so thankfully, we don't have too long to wait!

Molly-Mae documentary episode 4 release date: TBC

Molly-Mae documentary episode 5 release date: TBC

Molly-Mae documentary episode 6 release date: TBC

The final three episodes will be released on the same day, at the same time. We'll update this article as soon as the exact release date is confirmed by Prime Video.

Molly-Mae addresses Tommy Fury split in new ‘Behind It All’ documentary trailer

How many episodes are in Molly-Mae's documentary?

Molly-Mae: Behind It All will consist of six episodes in total. The first three are available to stream on Prime Video now, and the final three episodes will drop on the streaming platform in the next few months.

Much like episodes 1-3, each episode will be 30 minutes long so there's still plenty more to come from Molly-Mae.

Molly-Mae's sister Zoe Hague is also featured in the documentary. Picture: Getty

What happens in the rest of Molly-Mae's documentary?

Throughout the first three episodes of Behind It All, viewers watched as Molly deals with the launch of her new brand Maebe and her split with Tommy all while being a mum to baby Bambi.

Right at the end of episode 3, a short teaser clip of what viewers can expect to see in the final three episodes is shown. We'll see a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Molly's British Vogue shoot, as well as her experience at Paris Fashion Week with L'Oréal alongside the likes of Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne.

Elsewhere, it looks like Molly will open up about her use of face fillers, body image and the horrific death threats and negative comments she fields on social media every day.

On top of that, we see Molly reacting to the photos of her and Tommy's shock New Year's Eve kiss which went viral after being obtained by the tabloids.

