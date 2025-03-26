Molly-Mae Hague breaks silence on Dubai holiday with Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague addresses her and Tommy Fury's holiday to Dubai. Picture: Instagram / YouTube

By Abbie Reynolds

Molly-Mae Hague is not "quite ready" to address the status of her relationship with Tommy Fury after their holiday.

After sending Love Island fans into meltdown last August with news of their split, Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury appear to be bread-crumbing their reconciliation and some fans are convinced they are already back together.

This was heightened by Molly and Tommy's recent trip to Dubai with their daughter Bambi. After the pair both shared pictures from their trip and were photographed leaving the airport together, Molly's fans were wondering why she hadn't been open about her upcoming trip with Tommy in her recent vlogs.

And with claims that Molly and Tommy's reconciliation is going to be revealed in the second episode drop of her documentary Molly-Mae: Behind It All, fans started to speculate that Molly was staying tight-lipped because of that.

But in her latest YouTube video, Molly has confirmed this is not why she didn't mention the holiday.

Molly-Mae Hague attends a special screening of new docuseries "Molly-Mae: Behind It All". Picture: Getty

Speaking to her fans, Molly said: "The reason we haven't spoken about it, or like I haven't talked to you about it on here is because I literally did a section for my last vlog and I just didn't put it in because I was a bit nervous.

"I also don't need to explain - I think that's it - I don't need to explain that we're going on holiday with Tommy. And I know a lot of you guys would comment like, 'don't feel like you need to do this, you don't need to tell us this'."

She continued: "I feel like I could hear you guys' comments before I even put the video out so I was like, 'okay I'm not going to put that section in.'"

"Genuinely it's nothing to do with the fact that in the documentary, like, I can say whatever I want on here. I don't have to not say anything," she clarified.

A WEEKEND AT HOME WITH MY TODDLER | VLOG | MOLLYMAE

Molly and Tommy first sparked rumours that they were back together when they were spotted kissing on New Year's Eve, which Molly has since addressed.

Explaining her holiday with Tommy she said: "I'm not keeping it a secret, like it's not a secret. We went on holiday to Dubai with Tommy, Bambi's dad.

"And we had a really, really, really amazing time. Probably the best holiday ever for all of us. But it's not that I'm hiding it, I'm just not quite ready to talk about it."

She said that the pair are keeping the details of their relationship "as private as we can".

During their trip to Dubai, Tommy dropped multiple hints that things were working out with him and Molly as he posted snaps from the trips with the caption: "Peaking physically and mentally right now [red heart emoji]"

Talking about navigating the future of her and Tommy's relationship, Molly said: "That's another tricky thing that I talk to a lot of my family and friends about.

"When you have a relationship in the public eye [and you're] trying to, you know, trying to rebuild that relationship or work on that relationship or see like, if you have something worth saving - I'm just using hypothetical situations here - you can't figure things about in a way that a normal relationship would.

"And that's not me being like, 'aw pitty party, we don't have a normal relationship' it's not that at all. It's just not like we can go on walks together or have nice chats in parks and go and have a coffee together."

So it looks like Molly and Tommy are trying to work on their relationship but they are keeping whatever they can to themselves.

Molly and Tommy broke up in August 2024. Picture: Getty

After an endless stream of cheating allegations were thrown at Tommy, he finally revealed the real reason for their split at the start of 2025 in a chat with Men's Health UK.

The professional boxer revealed he had developed an unhealthy relationship with alcohol which ultimately led to the end of their relationship. "I couldn't be the partner I needed to be. It kills me to say it [but] it's true, I couldn't be," he revealed.

