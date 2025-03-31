The Summer I Turned Pretty author teases how season 3 will be different to the book

31 March 2025, 17:26

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will be different to the book
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will be different to the book. Picture: Prime Video
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Much like season 2, Jenny Han has confirmed The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will be different from the book – but will that affect who Belly ends up with at the end?

Good news: The Summer I Turned Pretty is almost back on our screens! Bad news: Season 3 will be the final season.

Yep, in case you missed it, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will drop in July 2025 with Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) all returning for one last outing, alongside the rest of the cast.

But while book lovers already think they know what's going to happen and how Belly's story will end, author and co-showrunner Jenny Han has now teased that, much like season 2, big changes are coming.

That's right – if Jenny's latest comments are anything to go by, the final season of the show will not follow exactly what happens in the book.

When does The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 come out?
When does The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 come out? Picture: Prime Video

Explaining why season 3 is the final season, Jenny told Entertainment Weekly: "Three books, three seasons. It feels right to me."

But as fans will know, there's a lot to pack in to those final eleven episodes... The start of season 3 is set to mirror what happens in the books: Two years have gone by, Belly and Jeremiah are in a long-term relationship and are studying together at college. Conrad has distanced himself from everyone and is studying at Stanford.

Speaking about the differences between season 3 and the We'll Always Have Summer novel, Jenny warned: "There are going to be surprises. There are the things that they know and then there are things they think they know, and then there's going to be, hopefully, things that surprise them."

Does Belly end up with Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?
Does Belly end up with Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? Picture: Alamy

Lola Tung also reassured fans that the upcoming changes will make sense for the story that's being told in the TV show.

"The one thing I've always admired about Jenny is that every season and every decision about what's coming next is purely to serve the story," she added. "She's never going to do anything that doesn't make sense for the story.

"It's all about this beautiful world she's created and giving the fans something really, really special and giving us something really special to work with."

Does Belly end up with Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?
Does Belly end up with Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? Picture: Alamy

Teasing what's ahead for Belly, Jeremiah and Conrad, Jenny continued: "It's very sweet and there's so many amazing scenes for Belly and Jeremiah this season, so many.

"Lola and Gavin have really great chemistry and got into such a good rhythm with each other, because we do have a little bit of a time jump going into season 3, so they needed to have that kind of bond, and it was really seamless. It'll be joyful for people to witness it."

As for Conrad? "Conrad's been away from everyone for a while, and now he's back in the mix with people," she added. "It's almost like rediscovering and also seeing the ways that they've both changed and have had some distance from each other, and who are these people now?

"Because there is a little bit of a time jump and he's been gone. People will see the ways that he's changed and he's seeing the ways that Belly and Jeremiah — and Steven [Sean Kaufman] — have changed as well."

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will be released in July 2025.

