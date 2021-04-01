Ant And Dec Announce They’ve ‘Officially Changed Their Name’ After 30 Years

1 April 2021, 10:09

Ant and Dec's April Fool's Day prank went down well with fans.
Ant and Dec's April Fool's Day prank went down well with fans. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Ant and Dec have revealed they want to ‘change their name’ in a hilarious April Fool’s Day prank.

Ant and Dec have announced a pretty big change that will be different for fans who have known them for the past 30 years.

Taking to Instagram, the presenter duo revealed they want to have an ‘official name change’ and move forward being known as something slightly different.

The Geordie duo revealed they want to now be known as ‘Dec and Ant’ in a bid to be ‘fair’ to Dec.

Sharing the announcement on Instagram alongside a snap of the pair during their Saturday Night Takeaway TV show, they had already seemed to change around the arrangements of their names!

Ant and Dec have been hosting together for 30 years.
Ant and Dec have been hosting together for 30 years. Picture: Instagram
The pair have said they want to be known as 'Dec & Ant'.
The pair have said they want to be known as 'Dec & Ant'. Picture: PA

In the caption, they wrote: “Some big news for you guys... after 30 long years together we’ve decided a change is needed.

“And so without further ado, we can announce we’ll now be officially known as Dec & Ant. It’s only fair on the little guy x [sic].”

They also went on to explain how they feel about the name change, with Dec revealing he’s been anticipating this day for a long time, saying: “I’m over the moon, we agreed back in the Byker days that he’d take the first 30 years and I’d take the rest…

“It’s really the only reason I’ve been hanging around with him for this long.”

Meanwhile, Ant shared how he’s embracing the ‘step back’, adding: “I’ve had a good run, but it’s time to hand over the reins."

Fans of Ant & Dec found the prank hilarious.
Fans of Ant & Dec found the prank hilarious. Picture: Instagram

“Hopefully this step back will give me more time to focus on some of my neglected hobbies… such as stamp collecting and medieval battle reenactments," added Ant.

It’s fair to say not a single fan believed the pair, with many realising the coincidental timing of the announcement landing on April Fool’s Day.

However, Ant & Dec’s supporters were seriously amused, to say the least, with many rushing to the comments of the post to share a series of laughing emojis and clapping emojis, whilst congratulating them on a funny April Fools.

We should’ve seen this coming since they’re the masters of pranks!

