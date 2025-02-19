What are the Love Island All Stars 2025 final voting stats?

Fans want to find out the Love Island All Stars final voting stats. Picture: Shutterstock

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island All Stars 2025 saw Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen take the crown, but what were the finale voting percentages? We want to see some stats!

Love Island just wrapped on another series of All Stars, this time with Gabby Allen (from season 3) and Casey O’Gorman (from season 9 and All Stars season 1), taking home the £50k prize.

Grace Jackson and Luca Bish were the runners up, with many viewers shocked they weren’t the winners. Now people are eagerly awaiting the voting stats, which are yet to drop!

In light of the scandal which rocked the villa the night before the final in which ex Islander Olivia Hawkins claimed she’d seen texts from Grace saying she’d “do anything to win”, viewers are keen to know the percentage of votes that Gabby and Casey won by.

Meanwhile, Curtis Pritchard and Ekin-Su Culculoglu came third in the final, saying they were ‘lost for words’ at how far they made it, after officially becoming boyfriend and girlfriend during their time on the series.

But what about the voting percentages? Let's have a look.

Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman win Love Island All Stars season 2. Picture: ITV2

What are the Love Island All Stars final voting figures (2025)?

Love Island All Stars’ voting figures are yet to be released at the time of writing, although we can expect to see them soon as ITV2 typically share them two days after the final has aired.

We’ll update this page as soon as the Love Island stats are shared, so you can see how much Gabby and Casey won by.

Gabby and Casey were in awe that they’d won All Stars 2025, with Gabby declaring in a video on Love Island’s social accounts: “What the hell is happening?!”

Luca Bish and Grace Jackson came second on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Shutterstock

Many viewers had expected Luca and Grace to be crowned this year’s winners before the 'leaked text' scandal, but over on X/Twitter fans insisted Casey and Gabby ‘seemed the most genuine couple’.

Luca and Grace had their own ups and downs, with their romance thrown off course when Samie Elishi entered the villa, a bombshell Luca DM’d months prior.

Fellow Islander Kaz Crossley claimed Luca had been open about how much he fancied Samie at the start of the series and had hoped she’d enter as a bombshell, so some of the cast were shocked when he didn’t pursue things with her.

Catherine and Omar and Curtis and Ekin came fourth and third, respectively. Picture: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Curtis and Ekin hit things off from the start of the series, going from strength to strength, with even narrator Iain Stirling saying he was ‘rooting’ for them to go the distance.

Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame came fourth, while Elma Pazar and Sammy Root finished fifth in the final.

Elma Pazar and Sammy Root finished fifth on Love Island All Stars 2025. Picture: Shutterstock

