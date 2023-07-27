Ethan Slater Files For Divorce From Wife Lily Jay Amid Ariana Grande Dating Rumours

27 July 2023, 10:51 | Updated: 27 July 2023, 12:03

Ethan Slater is reportedly dating Ariana Grande
Ethan Slater is reportedly dating Ariana Grande. Picture: Getty

Ethan Slater is officially splitting from wife Lily Jay after filing for divorce.

Following on from rumours Ariana Grande, 30, is dating Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, 31, the actor has filed for divorce from wife Lily Jay, who he reportedly split from earlier this year.

According to TMZ, Broadway star Ethan decided to legally end things on Wednesday and filed divorce papers in New York.

Ethan and Lily married in 2018, six years after they began dating and welcomed their first baby together, a son, in August 2022.

Ariana Grande Seemingly Drops Hint About Those Divorce Rumours

Ariana and Ethan are said to have only recently begun dating.

Ariana Grande takes in Wimbledon final

Ethan Slater has filed for divorce from his wife of four years
Ethan Slater has filed for divorce from his wife of four years. Picture: Getty
Ariana Grande has split from husband Dalton Gomez
Ariana Grande has split from husband Dalton Gomez. Picture: Getty

A source told PEOPLE: “Ariana and Dalton [Gomez] separated in January. She and Ethan recently began dating, and he is separated from his wife.”

Ethan and Lily had been childhood sweethearts, together for over 10 years and married for four. She’s said to be ‘completely blind-sided’ by Ethan’s new romance and apparently feels he’s ‘abandoned’ their family.

According to Us Weekly Ethan informed his wife of his new relationship and asked for a divorce ‘a few days before the news broke.’

Meanwhile, news of Ariana and Dalton’s separation only broke in July, with their long-distance relationship said to be the cause.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez were married for two years
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez were married for two years. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ariana’s been filming Wicked in London since the start of the year but Dalton’s real estate career keeps him in LA.

The couple married in 2020 after a whirlwind relationship.

