Ariana Grande Seemingly Drops Hint About Those Divorce Rumours

Ariana Grande appears to have dropped a hint about splitting from Dalton Gomez two years after they got married.

Ariana Grande has been the centre of headlines this week after reports emerged that she and Dalton Gomez were ‘headed for a divorce’ after two years of marriage.

TMZ reported that they have been separated since January and have found it hard to make their relationship work in a post-Covid world, especially as Ari moved to London in December last year to film her upcoming movie, Wicked.

Despite trying to make their marriage work a second time around, the outlet claimed they ‘failed’ to do so, adding that Dalton apparently ‘has been dating over the last few months’ and the pop star is ‘fine with it’.

They’re said to be on good terms with each other and want to remain good friends as it was reported that their marriage didn’t work due to their lives being 'vastly different’.

While Ariana hasn’t publicly commented on the reports about her ‘divorce’, fans seem to think she’s dropped a huge hint about their split after eagle-eyed fans noticed she has now deleted pictures of their wedding from Instagram.

However, other pictures of her with Dalton still appear on the singer’s feed.

The ‘7 rings’ singer and her real estate beau tied the knot in a secret ceremony in her home in Montecito, California, in May 2021, six months after getting engaged.

They began dating in January 2020 and ended up quarantining together over lockdown, where they grew close, but have since attempted to “quietly and lovingly work on their friendship” with one another, according to PEOPLE.

This comes after Ariana sparked split rumours last weekend when she was spotted attending Wimbledon without her wedding ring.

