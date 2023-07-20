Ariana Grande Seemingly Drops Hint About Those Divorce Rumours

20 July 2023, 15:33

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Ariana Grande has deleted her wedding pictures
Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Ariana Grande has deleted her wedding pictures. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Ariana Grande appears to have dropped a hint about splitting from Dalton Gomez two years after they got married.

Ariana Grande has been the centre of headlines this week after reports emerged that she and Dalton Gomez were ‘headed for a divorce’ after two years of marriage.

TMZ reported that they have been separated since January and have found it hard to make their relationship work in a post-Covid world, especially as Ari moved to London in December last year to film her upcoming movie, Wicked.

Despite trying to make their marriage work a second time around, the outlet claimed they ‘failed’ to do so, adding that Dalton apparently ‘has been dating over the last few months’ and the pop star is ‘fine with it’.

Dalton Gomez Is ‘Already Dating Other People’ Amid Ariana Grande ‘Divorce’

Ariana Grande and boyfriend Dalton Gomez kiss after karaoke duet

Ariana Grande is said to have deleted her wedding pictures from Instagram
Ariana Grande is said to have deleted her wedding pictures from Instagram. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

They’re said to be on good terms with each other and want to remain good friends as it was reported that their marriage didn’t work due to their lives being 'vastly different’.

While Ariana hasn’t publicly commented on the reports about her ‘divorce’, fans seem to think she’s dropped a huge hint about their split after eagle-eyed fans noticed she has now deleted pictures of their wedding from Instagram.

However, other pictures of her with Dalton still appear on the singer’s feed.

Ariana Grande is reportedly divorcing Dalton Gomez after two years of marriage
Ariana Grande is reportedly divorcing Dalton Gomez after two years of marriage. Picture: Instagram
Ariana Grande was spotted without her wedding ring at the weekend
Ariana Grande was spotted without her wedding ring at the weekend. Picture: Getty

The ‘7 rings’ singer and her real estate beau tied the knot in a secret ceremony in her home in Montecito, California, in May 2021, six months after getting engaged.

They began dating in January 2020 and ended up quarantining together over lockdown, where they grew close, but have since attempted to “quietly and lovingly work on their friendship” with one another, according to PEOPLE.

This comes after Ariana sparked split rumours last weekend when she was spotted attending Wimbledon without her wedding ring.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Ariana Grande is rumoured to be dating Ethan Slater amid her divorce from Dalton Gomez

Who Is Ariana Grande’s ‘Wicked’ Co-Star Ethan Slater & Are They Dating?

All the BTS pictures from Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders In The Building Series 3: All The Behind-The-Scenes Photos You Need To See

TV & Film

Liam Payne has showcased his brand new face tattoo

Liam Payne Shows Off New Face Tattoo & Here’s What Fans Think It’s Of

Love Island's Kady has responded to Molly's reaction when she left the villa

Love Island’s Kady McDermott Hits Back At Molly Marsh's 'Smirk' When She’s Dumped From The Villa

Harry Styles has released his music video for 'Daylight'

All The Main Character Moments In Harry Styles’ ‘Daylight’ Music Video Including Big Birdrry

Wicked is being adapted into a feature flick!

Wicked: All The Details On The Movie Musical From Cast To Release Date & More

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star