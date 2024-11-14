Taylor Swift fans spot Debut TV release date easter egg in new Holiday Collection merch

Taylor Swift's Holiday merch collection appears to include Debut TV release date easter eggs. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, TaylorSwift.com

By Katie Louise Smith

Is Taylor Swift releasing Debut (TV) before Rep (TV)? Fans think her new Bejeweled Ring teases the next album to be released.

Swifties, are we ready to walk Clownelia Street once again? A brand new Taylor's Version release date theory has just dropped and now everyone is absolutely convinced that Taylor Swift is going to release 'Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version)' before 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)'... Why? Allow us to explain.

Yesterday (Nov 13), Taylor released her annual Holiday Collection on her merch store and fans noticed two very clear easter eggs that hint at the final two re-recordings.

For years, fans have theorised that Taylor would drop 'Rep (TV)' first, saving her debut self-titled album as her last re-recording. Taylor has also been dropping 'Rep (TV)' easter eggs for almost two years, and 'Debut (TV)' easter eggs have been very few and far between.

But now, thanks to the new Bejeweled Ring and a very specific stack of new sweaters, the tables have completely turned.

Is Taylor Swift releasing Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) before Reputation (Taylor's Version)?

Which re-recording will Taylor Swift release first? Debut or Reputation? Picture: Big Machine Records

Taylor Swift's brand new Bejeweled Ring became available to buy on her merch store as part of the Holiday Collection and Swifties have clocked a very important detail in the order of the coloured gemstones on the piece.

Much like the original Bejeweled bracelet, the colours of the stones are organised in the same order as the release dates of her albums. As seen in the pic below, the colours on display (going right to left) represent 'Red', '1989', 'Reputation', 'Lover', 'folklore', 'evermore', 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)', 'Red (Taylor's Version)', 'Midnights', 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)', '1989 (Taylor's Version)', and 'The Tortured Poets Department'.

Just after TTPD's white stone, you can see a glimpse of a new turquoise stone which fans are convinced is 'Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version)'.

TAYLOR SWIFT TV IS NEXT CONFIRMED

it’s light blue, then white, THEN TURQUOISE pic.twitter.com/ei3w5RJhuU — carlthekangaroo🦘 (@carltheswiftie_) November 13, 2024

On top of that, a stack of Holiday Collection sweaters has gone viral with Swifties believing it hints at the release order of the last two re-recordings.

In one photo on the website, two sweaters – one with 'Tim McGraw' lyrics and one with 'Call It What You Want' lyrics – are separated by a 'Cruel Summer' sweater.

"WE ARE GETTING DEBUT TV BEFORE SUMMER AND THEN AFTER SUMMER WE GET REP TV," one viral tweet reads.

WAIT…. This is an Easter egg…



WE ARE GETTING DEBUT TV BEFORE SUMMER AND THEN AFTER SUMMER WE GET REP TV pic.twitter.com/gjN4EcgsHU — em / REP TV 2025 (@delicatelegends) November 13, 2024

With Taylor's Eras Tour sadly coming to an end on December 8th, fans are anticipating a big announcement at the final show. Could she finally announce Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version)? Or will it be 'Rep (TV)'? Could it be both? Or will it be nothing at all?

See you on the livestream!

