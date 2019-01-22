Who Is Hailey Baldwin’s Dad? Everything You Need To Know About Justin Bieber’s Wife’s Family

Hailey Baldwin has a famous family. Picture: instagram

Fans have been confused about which Baldwin brother is the father of Hailey Baldwin (now Bieber).

Not only is Hailey Baldwin married to Justin Bieber but she also has a super famous family. But who are they all? How are they famous and which Baldwin brother is actually her dad? Here's everything you need to know...

Who is Hayley Baldwin’s dad?

Her father is actor Stephen Baldwin who is starred in some pretty iconic movies over the years including The Usual Suspects, Born on the Fourth of July and, most importantly, The Flinstones in Viva Rock Vegas.

He’s also appeared on Celebrity Apprentice with President Donald Trump and starred on Series 7 of Celebrity Big Brother UK.

Who is Hailey Baldwin’s mum?

Her mother is Brazilian graphic designer, Kennya Baldwin. She keeps a pretty low profile and has a private Instagram account. There’s not much information about her on the internet, only that she married Hailey’s dad Stephen in 1990 and shares two daughter’s with him.

Does Hayley Baldwin have any famous siblings?

Hayley has one sister who just so happens to be a model. What are the chances?! Her name is Alaia Baldwin and the pair have a really close relationship.

Who else is famous in Hailey’s family?

She has not one, not two, but three famous uncles! And they’re all actors like her dad. Alec Baldwin starred in Beetlejuice and is a regular on Saturday Night Live. Daniel Baldwin played the role Detective Beau Felton in the NBC TV series Homicide: Life on the Street and has starred in a string of films and William Baldwin starred in Forgetting Sarah Marshall.