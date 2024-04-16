Who Is Quenlin Blackwell, The YouTuber Billie Eilish Partied With At Coachella?

Billie Eilish was seen kissing Quenlin Blackwell at Coachella. Picture: Getty/Quenlin Blackwell/Instagram

Billie Eilish was pictured kissing YouTuber Quenlin Blackwell at Coachella – could this be her new girlfriend? Who is Quenlin?

Billie Eilish well and truly let her hair down at Coachella, as she should, not only joining Lana Del Rey on stage but also previewing three unreleased songs during a DJ set at one of the smaller stages to promote her upcoming third album 'Hit Me Hard and Soft'.

It was there that she was filmed kissing YouTuber Quenlin Blackwell, as she played the crowd one of her new songs, ‘Lunch’, all about same-sex relationships.

Billie Eilish at Coachella 2024. Picture: Getty

Who is Quenlin Blackwell?

Quenlin is a social media creator and influencer with millions of followers! On Instagram she has two million followers, on YouTube she has one million subscribers and on TikTok she has a whopping nine million followers.

Her YouTube bio reads: “Hey Y'all, it's me Quen Blackwell, GOD of the internet.”

She posts all kinds of content, from modelling shoots –she walked at Paris Fashion Week this year – to hilarious days out with her friends. Quenlin has been seen hanging out with Lil Nas X, Hunter Schafer and Rosalia too, proving she already runs in showbiz circles. And on her way to Coachella she posted a TikTok from the private plane, showing Madeline Argy sat in front of her.

At the end of last year she launched a clothing line called Riquera.

How old is Quenlin Blackwell?

Quenlin is 23 years old.

Billie Eilish via Quenlin Blackwell en su Instagram. pic.twitter.com/ecjoAYsIJ1 — Billie Eilish Argentina Oficial (@BiIlieEilishARG) March 30, 2024

Is Billie Eilish dating Quenlin Blackwell?

Billie and Quenlin haven’t confirmed if they’re dating, but the video of them kissing at Coachella is all over social media.

However, they’ve been hanging out for a while now; in March Quenlin posted an Instagram Story with Billie who leaned in to lick her neck.

Billie also appeared in a TikTok of Quenlin’s, where the influencer dropped down in front of her and did the same to her friend and fellow creator Odessa Azion.

