Billie Eilish Reveals She Broke Up With All Her Exes Including Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish revealed she's never been dumped before. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

"I've never been dumped", Billie admitted during her Interview magazine conversation with Lana Del Rey.

Billie Eilish got super candid about her past relationships when discussing her 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' songs, 'Wildflower' and 'Birds Of A Feather', with Lana Del Rey for Interview Magazine.

The 'Lunch' singer started by saying, "I literally hate who I am when I'm in love" before retracting the statement and instead explaining how she feels "uncomfortable" when she's not in control.

"I have a power issue and a control issue, and I also don’t like being vulnerable in a romantic way," she admitted.

She went on to say that she doesn't know how many times she has actually been in love.

Billie Eilish speaks about dumping her exes. Picture: Getty

She explained: "I don’t know how many times I’ve really been in love.

"I think there’s different versions of love, and I think that you can be in love and it might not be deep."

Billie then revealed that she has never been broken up with, she spared the details to avoid being too "rude" and said: "I’ve never been dumped, and also, I’ve never been broken up with. I’ve only done the breaking up."

Her most recent public relationship was with The Neighbourhood singer Jesse Rutherford and in May 2022, Billie's team confirmed their split and said the relationship ended amicably.

Whilst things may have ended 'amicably' Billie has now admitted that the end of the relationship was down to her, implying the break up could have been one-sided.

Billie Eilish's Very London Lunch | 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' Interview | Capital

The 'Chihiro' singer acknowledged people thinking that makes her a 'heart breaker' but she quite rightly said that her dumping someone doesn't make them "innocent".

Lana agreed saying: "Usually, I tell people that they broke up with me, because essentially, they did. Because they made me do that."

Billie went on to say that the pain of breaking up with someone can sometimes outweigh the pain of being broken up with. She told Lana: "Obviously being broken up with hurts like hell...

"But honestly, the pain of knowing that you have to end something with somebody that you genuinely love is so horrible."

