Billie Eilish Reveals She Broke Up With All Her Exes Including Jesse Rutherford

13 June 2024, 15:08 | Updated: 13 June 2024, 15:19

Billie Eilish revealed she's never been dumped before
Billie Eilish revealed she's never been dumped before. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

"I've never been dumped", Billie admitted during her Interview magazine conversation with Lana Del Rey.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Billie Eilish got super candid about her past relationships when discussing her 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' songs, 'Wildflower' and 'Birds Of A Feather', with Lana Del Rey for Interview Magazine.

The 'Lunch' singer started by saying, "I literally hate who I am when I'm in love" before retracting the statement and instead explaining how she feels "uncomfortable" when she's not in control.

"I have a power issue and a control issue, and I also don’t like being vulnerable in a romantic way," she admitted.

She went on to say that she doesn't know how many times she has actually been in love.

Billie Eilish speaks about dumping her exes
Billie Eilish speaks about dumping her exes. Picture: Getty

She explained: "I don’t know how many times I’ve really been in love.

"I think there’s different versions of love, and I think that you can be in love and it might not be deep."

Billie then revealed that she has never been broken up with, she spared the details to avoid being too "rude" and said: "I’ve never been dumped, and also, I’ve never been broken up with. I’ve only done the breaking up."

Her most recent public relationship was with The Neighbourhood singer Jesse Rutherford and in May 2022, Billie's team confirmed their split and said the relationship ended amicably.

Whilst things may have ended 'amicably' Billie has now admitted that the end of the relationship was down to her, implying the break up could have been one-sided.

Billie Eilish's Very London Lunch | 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' Interview | Capital

The 'Chihiro' singer acknowledged people thinking that makes her a 'heart breaker' but she quite rightly said that her dumping someone doesn't make them "innocent".

Lana agreed saying: "Usually, I tell people that they broke up with me, because essentially, they did. Because they made me do that."

Billie went on to say that the pain of breaking up with someone can sometimes outweigh the pain of being broken up with. She told Lana: "Obviously being broken up with hurts like hell...

"But honestly, the pain of knowing that you have to end something with somebody that you genuinely love is so horrible."

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Disney Casts Live-Action Moana After Auliʻi Cravalho Steps Down From Role

Disney Casts Live-Action Moana After Auliʻi Cravalho Steps Down From Role

TV & Film

5SOS' Ashton Irwin Slams Simon Cowell's Controversial One Direction Comments

5SOS' Ashton Irwin Slams Simon Cowell's Controversial One Direction Comments

Is Francesca Bridgerton gay or bisexual? Bridgerton's season 3 ending makes major change to her future

Is Francesca Gay In Bridgerton? How Season 3 Ending Sets Up Her Future Romance

TV & Film

Taylor Swift at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on September 12,

How Much Is Taylor Swift's Net Worth?

MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy have fast become fan favourites.

Are Lucinda Light And Timothy Smith From MAFS Australia Still Together?

TV & Film

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Song Paramore Perform Supporting Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song They Perform Opening For Taylor Swift

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

TV & Film

The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine paints a portrait of Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

TV & Film

Tyla does a perfect Britsh accent in hilarious interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits