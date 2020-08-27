Who Is Britney Spears’ Sister Jamie Lynn Spears?

27 August 2020, 17:35

Jamie Lynn Spears is Britney's younger sister
Jamie Lynn Spears is Britney's younger sister.

Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears has sought control of the pop star’s finances. But who is Jamie, what is her net worth and when was she on Zoey 101?

Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn is seeking more control over her fortune amid the ongoing battle over the singer’s legal guardianship.

Jamie Lynn was named as a trustee of Britney’s estate in 2018, but has asked the courts for control of money which is currently in a trust fund for Britney’s children, Sean, 14, and Jayden, 13.

Britney’s finances are currently controlled by her father, who has been his daughter’s legal conservator for over 10 years due to concerns over her mental health.

Zoey 101 star Jamie Lynn has always stood by her big sister, preferring to keep discussions about their relationship away from the spotlight.

But who is Jamie Lynn, how old is she and does she have any children of her own? Here's everything you need to know...

Who is Jamie Lynn and how old is she?

Jamie Lynn is an actress and singer, who followed in her big sister Britney’s showbiz footsteps as a teenager when she landed the role of Zoey on Zoey 101.

She also released an album of her own in 2014, titled ‘The Journey’, after embarking on a country music career.

Jamie Lynn is 29 years old, her birthday is 4 April 1991.

She’s been married to husband Jamie Watson, a businessman, since 2014 after they dated for three years before he popped the question in 2013.

View this post on Instagram

6 YEARS • 3/14/14

A post shared by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on

When was Jamie Lynn on Zoey 101?

Jamie Lynn played Zoey 101 on the Nickelodeon sitcom
Jamie Lynn played Zoey 101 on the Nickelodeon sitcom.

Jamie Lynn made a name for herself when she starred on Nickelodeon sitcom Zoey 101 at 14 years old, from 2005 to 2008, as Zoey Brooks.

Most recently, she appeared in Netflix series Sweet Magnolias as Noreen Fitzgibbons.

Does Jamie Lynn have kids?

Jamie Lynn has two daughters
Jamie Lynn has two daughters.

Jamie Lynn has two daughters; Maddie, 12, with her ex-boyfriend, Casey Aldridge and Ivey, two, with husband Jamie.

What is Jamie Lynn Spears’ net worth?

Jamie Lynn has a reported net worth $6 million, which is £2.6 million.

She earned her fortune from her TV career as well as her country music career, with hit songs in the US including 'How Could I Want More' and 'Sleepover'.

Recently, Jamie Lynn turned her attention back to acting.

