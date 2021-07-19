Britney Spears Criticises Sister Jamie-Lynn In Statement About Conservatorship Battle

19 July 2021, 10:45 | Updated: 19 July 2021, 10:57

Britney Spears criticised sister Jamie-Lynn in an Instagram statement
Britney Spears criticised sister Jamie-Lynn in an Instagram statement. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Britney Spears shared a candid statement on Instagram, criticising her father, who is currently her conservator, and sister Jamie-Lynn Spears.

Britney Spears, 39, took to Instagram to address criticism over her at-home dancing videos which she often shares with her 31.9 million followers.

As the mum of two hit out at followers taking aim at her routine, she also lashed out at younger sister Jamie-Lynn Spears, 30, and their dad Jamie Spears who has control over her conservatorship – something Britney is trying to have changed.

Britney Spears' Most Shocking Statements Made At Her Conservatorship Hearing

She began: “For those of you who choose to criticise my dancing videos ... look I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think!!!! I've done that for the past 13 years …”

Jamie Lynn Spears performed her sister's songs as part of a tribute
Jamie Lynn Spears performed her sister's songs as part of a tribute. Picture: Getty

Britney added she wants to do “new music in my show for my fans.”

She then criticised sister Jamie-Lynn for performing her songs at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, which were part of a tribute to the ‘Baby One More Time’ hitmaker alongside Kelsea Ballerini, Hailee Steinfeld and Sofia Carson.

Jamie Lynn Spears said she's in Britney's life 'as her sister'
Jamie Lynn Spears said she's in Britney's life 'as her sister'. Picture: Getty

Britney continued: “I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! [sic].

“My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try !!!!”

Jamie-Lynn recently spoke out on where she stands in regards to her sister’s conservatorship, saying on Instagram Stories she made “a very conscious choice” to only “participate in her life as her sister, as an aunt to those boys.”

In Britney’s Instagram statement she also shared her thoughts on The New York Times documentary which came out earlier this year, Framing Britney Spears.

She said: “I didn't like the way the documentaries bring up humiliating moments from the past ... I'm way past all that and have been for a long time !!!”

Britney is in the process of trying to have her dad removed as her conservator.

