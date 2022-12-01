Matt Hancock Paid £45,000 To Appear On Celebrity SAS Before I'm A Celeb

1 December 2022, 10:24

Matt Hancock was paid a hefty sum of £45,000 to appear on Celebrity SAS
Matt Hancock was paid a hefty sum of £45,000 to appear on Celebrity SAS. Picture: Getty/ITV
Matt Hancock is said to be appearing on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins next year.

Matt Hancock was paid £45,000 to appear in the upcoming series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, it has been revealed.

The former health secretary has just finished his controversial stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, however, he reportedly took part in Celebrity SAS before heading to the jungle.

The former Tory MP declared the five-figure payment for the Channel 4 show, which is set to air next year, in an update to the MPs' Register of Interests published on Wednesday.

Matt Hancock Abandons Girlfriend Gina To Stay In Australia While She Flies Home With I’m A Celeb Co-Stars

Matt Hancock was reportedly paid around £400K to appear on I'm A Celeb
Matt Hancock was reportedly paid around £400K to appear on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

The entry also revealed that he spent 80 hours filming Celebrity SAS while Parliament was in recess between September 24 and October 8.

Although Hancock is yet to disclose his payment for appearing on I’m A Celeb, he is thought to have earned the second-highest sum of this series; around £400,000.

Matt finished in third place this year after a controversial few weeks in the jungle, in which his campmates grilled him for breaching social distancing rules during the pandemic, as well as his affair with aide Gina Coladangelo.

Matt Hancock finished in third place on I'm A Celeb
Matt Hancock finished in third place on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV
The new series of Celebrity SAS will air in 2023
The new series of Celebrity SAS will air in 2023. Picture: Channel 4

He finished just behind runner-up and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner while former Lioness footballer Jill Scott was crowned Queen of the Jungle.

The 44-year-old was suspended as Conservative MP after joining the 2022 line-up, with Chief Whip Simon Hart MP saying at the time: "Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect."

Hancock’s appearance on Celebrity SAS is set to air next year and although a full line-up is yet to be revealed, it has been reported that he will star alongside the likes of James Argent and Gareth Gates.

