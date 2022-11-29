Matt Hancock Abandons Girlfriend Gina To Stay In Australia While She Flies Home With I’m A Celeb Co-Stars

Matt Hancock has seemingly stayed in Australia for a bit longer to cash in on I'm A Celeb fame. Picture: ITV/Alamy

Matt Hancock has decided to stay in Australia for a bit longer after finishing third on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Matt Hancock has reportedly decided to remain in Australia a little longer than some of his co-stars following his time on I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The former Tory MP even appeared to leave his girlfriend Gina Coladangelo to fly home solo as he extended his stay down under to cash in on his TV appearance.

In photos obtained by this tabloid, Gina can be seen in the airport in Australia accompanied by Queen of the Jungle Jill Scott and her fiancée Shelly Unitt as they flew back to the UK together, without the former health secretary by his girlfriend’s side.

Matt Hancock Reunites With Girlfriend Gina Coladangelo After Finishing Third On 'I’m A Celeb'

Matt Hancock finished in third place on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

A source also told the publication: “Matt was due to go home on Tuesday afternoon Australian time with lots of the other contestants and Gina.

"But he left her to fly home alone so he could make more money with a big interview.

“Gina was lucky winner Jill and Shelly took her under their wing and they stayed with her in the queue."

Matt Hancock and girlfriend Gina Coladangelo reunited on the bridge after he finished I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Matt Hancock and Gina Coladangelo are in a relationship following their affair. Picture: Alamy

This comes after Matt finished in third place on Sunday night, just behind runner-up and Hollyoaks star Owen Warner while former Lioness footballer Jill Scott was crowned Queen of the Jungle.

Matt could be seen embracing Gina on the bridge following his exit as they reunited.

Whilst on the show, Matt opened up about his infamous affair after his relationship with Gina was leaked by the tabloids in 2021 during his marriage to his then-wife of 15 years, Martha.

