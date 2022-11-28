Matt Hancock Reunites With Girlfriend Gina Coladangelo After Finishing Third On 'I’m A Celeb'

By Capital FM

Matt Hancock’s girlfriend Gina Coladangelo was waiting on the bridge for the MP after he finished third on I’m a Celebrity.

Matt Hancock, 44, made it no secret he missed girlfriend Gina Coladangelo, 45, while he was in the I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! jungle, opening up to his campmates about their relationship after he left his wife of 15 years, Martha, for his aide.

And after the series wrapped he finally got to reunite with Gina, who greeted him with a huge hug on the bridge.

The couple then made their way to the hotel, where the other contestants and their families were waiting, where they were seemingly unable to keep their hands off each other.

I'm A Celeb 2022: Who Is Matt Hancock's Wife, Does He Have Kids & More

Gina looked glamorous in a black crop top and beige wide-leg trousers to reunite with her boyfriend.

Matt Hancock is now in a relationship with Gina Coladangelo following their affair. Picture: Getty

Gina Coladangelo was waiting for Matt Hancock on the bridge. Picture: ITV

He was heard telling her as they hugged: “I love you so much.”

Matt finished third on I’m A Celeb, while Hollyoaks’ Owen Warner came second and footballer Jill Scott was crowned Queen of the Jungle.

After his exit the former Health Secretary admitted he’d entered the jungle because he wanted to show the public the ‘lighter side’ to his personality.

He told hosts Ant and Dec politicians aren’t viewed as ‘human enough’ by the public, adding: “I just wanted to show what I'm like as a person. Lots of people come to me with pre-conceived ideas for obvious reasons, but I just wanted to be myself.

Matt Hancock and ex-wife Martha. Picture: Alamy

“Politicians as a whole, we don't come across as human enough. This is an extreme way of doing that.”

He went on: "People think they know me, but they don't. They know Matt Hancock from the TV and the media.”

During the show Matt opened up about his infamous affair after his relationship with Gina was leaked by the tabloids in 2021.

He told co-star Babatunde Aleshe: “I resigned and it’s no excuse, but I fell in love, right? That also had a lot of other consequences obviously.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital