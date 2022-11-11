WATCH: I’m A Celeb's Babatúndé Calls Out Matt Hancock For His Affair

By Capital FM

As the I’m A Celebrity campmates get to know new arrival Matt Hancock, comedian Babatúndé Aleshe couldn’t help but crack a few jokes about the MP’s cheating scandal.

Matt Hancock stepped down from his role as Health Secretary in 2021 after pictures emerged showing him kissing aide Gina Coladangelo, who he eventually left his wife for.

The scandal outraged the nation as Matt admitted to breaching social distancing guidelines during the affair.

And on Thursday night’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Babatúndé Aleshe grilled Matt on the relationship, telling him: “You were grabbing booty bruv.”

Babatunde Aleshe grilled Matt Hancock on his affair. Picture: ITV

Health Secretary Matt Hancock resigned after his affair with Gina Coladangelo emerged. Picture: Getty

Dad of three Matt said he’s still with Gina, but called the consequences of his actions ‘really tough’.

“I messed up and I fessed up,” he told the Celebrity Gogglebox star. “I resigned and it’s no excuse, but I fell in love, right? That also had a lot of other consequences obviously.”

Babatúndé joked: “You didn’t just ‘fall in love’ you were grabbing booty bruv!”

Later in the Bush Telegraph, he told the camera: “Matt was grabbing the booty bruv, man grabbed the bunda on front page!”

Babatunde didn't hold back in quizzing Matt Hancock on his affair. Picture: ITV

BABATUNDE with the little digs at Matt Hancock 😂



“Not you though” #imaceleb pic.twitter.com/MHjrD5S0yK — dustybun (@grillzz8) November 10, 2022

Viewers flooded Twitter with their reactions after the hilarious exchange aired.

“Not Babatunde bringing up Matt’s freshers move,” one person tweeted.

“Not Babatunde telling Matt Hancock he was grabbing bunda this years I’m a celeb can’t be real [sic]” commented another.

BABATUNDE 🤣🤣🤣🤣 calling Matt out for grabbing the booty #imaceleb pic.twitter.com/Z7RobRdkzF — dustybun (@grillzz8) November 10, 2022

Matt every time Babatunde says he didn’t know he could grab booty 😂 #ImACelebrity #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/Vqw8i3YF1c — natalie (@natalieeleeigh) November 10, 2022

“Babatunde with the quote of the series already when speaking to Matt Hancock #ImACeleb,” wrote a third.

Babatúndé also asked Matt if he’s still with ‘the lady’, to which he replied: “With Gina? Yeah, very much so, yeah, totally. That’ll be the best thing about being kicked out, seeing her on the bridge.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Continues at 9pm on ITV.

