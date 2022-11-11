WATCH: I’m A Celeb's Babatúndé Calls Out Matt Hancock For His Affair

11 November 2022, 11:21

Capital FM

By Capital FM

As the I’m A Celebrity campmates get to know new arrival Matt Hancock, comedian Babatúndé Aleshe couldn’t help but crack a few jokes about the MP’s cheating scandal.

Matt Hancock stepped down from his role as Health Secretary in 2021 after pictures emerged showing him kissing aide Gina Coladangelo, who he eventually left his wife for.

The scandal outraged the nation as Matt admitted to breaching social distancing guidelines during the affair.

I’m A Celebrity’s Mike Tindall ‘Under Investigation’ For Strict Covid Rule Break

And on Thursday night’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Babatúndé Aleshe grilled Matt on the relationship, telling him: “You were grabbing booty bruv.”

Babatunde Aleshe grilled Matt Hancock on his affair
Babatunde Aleshe grilled Matt Hancock on his affair. Picture: ITV
Health Secretary Matt Hancock resigned after his affair with Gina Coladangelo emerged
Health Secretary Matt Hancock resigned after his affair with Gina Coladangelo emerged. Picture: Getty

Dad of three Matt said he’s still with Gina, but called the consequences of his actions ‘really tough’.

“I messed up and I fessed up,” he told the Celebrity Gogglebox star. “I resigned and it’s no excuse, but I fell in love, right? That also had a lot of other consequences obviously.”

Babatúndé joked: “You didn’t just ‘fall in love’ you were grabbing booty bruv!”

Later in the Bush Telegraph, he told the camera: “Matt was grabbing the booty bruv, man grabbed the bunda on front page!”

Babatunde didn't hold back in quizzing Matt Hancock on his affair
Babatunde didn't hold back in quizzing Matt Hancock on his affair. Picture: ITV

Viewers flooded Twitter with their reactions after the hilarious exchange aired.

“Not Babatunde bringing up Matt’s freshers move,” one person tweeted.

“Not Babatunde telling Matt Hancock he was grabbing bunda this years I’m a celeb can’t be real [sic]” commented another.

“Babatunde with the quote of the series already when speaking to Matt Hancock #ImACeleb,” wrote a third.

Babatúndé also asked Matt if he’s still with ‘the lady’, to which he replied: “With Gina? Yeah, very much so, yeah, totally. That’ll be the best thing about being kicked out, seeing her on the bridge.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Continues at 9pm on ITV.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

I'm A Celeb's Mike Tindall is allegedly under investigation for a breach of Covid rules

I’m A Celebrity’s Mike Tindall ‘Under Investigation’ For Strict Covid Rule Break

Matt Hancock has joined I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celeb 2022: Who Is Matt Hancock's Wife, Does He Have Kids & More

Matt Hancock is an Ed Sheeran fan

Matt Hancock Singing Ed Sheeran Has I’m A Celeb Viewers In Hysterics

Olivia Attwood's family have hit out at claims she left I'm A Celeb due to Covid reasons

Olivia Attwood Denies Leaving I’m A Celebrity ‘Due To Covid Reasons’

Here's why Olivia Attwood left I'm A Celebrity

Why Did Olivia Attwood Leave I’m A Celebrity?

Will Olivia Attwood still get paid after quitting I'm A Celeb?

Will Olivia Attwood Still Receive Her Full I’m A Celeb Fee After Quitting?

Hot On Capital

Pete Davidson has been edited out of some The Kardashians scenes

Pete Davidson Cut From The Kardashians Series 2 Scenes

The lowdown on where Lindsay Lohan's new movie Falling For Christmas was filmed

Where Was Falling For Christmas Filmed? Location Of Lindsay Lohan’s New Movie Revealed

Inside Louis' 'Silver Tongues' lyrics

Louis Tomlinson On Love, Connection & Comfort: Inside The Lyrics Of 'Silver Tongues'

Louis Tomlinson has made our hearts happy

Louis Tomlinson's New Album 'Faith In The Future' Has Sent Fans Into A Tailspin

Chris Evans and actress Alba Baptista are said to have been dating for ‘over a year’

Chris Evans Has Been Dating Actress Alba Baptista For ‘Over A Year’

It's A Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard Winning Weekend

It's A Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard Winning Weekend

Radio

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Love Island's Paige Thorne and Jacques O'Neill have sparked rumours they're back together

Love Island’s Paige Thorne Cosies Up To Ex Jacques O’Neill & Sparks Reconciliation Rumours

Florence Pugh has had a very interesting film career so far...

All The Films Florence Pugh Has Been In: From Midsommar To Don't Worry Darling

Add these Selena flicks to your watch list

5 Selena Gomez Films You Should Watch After 'My Mind & Me'

Too Hot to Handle series 4 has been confirmed

Too Hot To Handle Series 4 Start Date Confirmed

Which Islanders have gone back to their original workplaces?

All The Islanders Who Went Back To Their Old Jobs

Olivia Attwood shared a statement following her I'm A Celeb exit

Olivia Attwood Breaks Silence After Being Forced To Quit I’m A Celebrity