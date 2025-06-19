Exclusive

JoJo Siwa paints a self-portrait while answering questions about her career

By Sam Prance

JoJo Siwa opens up about everything from criticism of her music career to labelling her sexuality.

JoJo Siwa is a singer, dancer, actress, influencer and reality TV icon but is she a painter? We finally know the answer.

Following JoJo Siwa's incredible stint on Celebrity Big Brother, she came by the Capital Buzz art gallery to paint her very own self-portrait. Not only that but she also answered questions about her career, music, social media and so much more while she was painting.

From which iconic artists would be in her dream gay pop supergroup to her ultimate career goal, JoJo revealed all. She even showed us her hilarious British accent and got real about how trolling affects her and the conversation surrounding her sexuality.

If that weren't enough, the topic of Chris Hughes comes up and JoJo blushes while talking about him.

JoJo discusses all of this while painting herself in just 15 minutes and the result is truly something.

Hit play on the video below to see JoJo's painting and what they reveal in the process.

JoJo Siwa Paints A Self Portrait While Answering Questions

