19 June 2025, 17:17 | Updated: 19 June 2025, 17:39

Love Island star Shea's family react to Tommy's 'lanky lamp post' diss.

By Abbie Reynolds

Shea Manning's sister shared a hilarious reaction to Tommy Bradley calling him a 'lanky lamp post'.

Love Island is no stranger to iconic quotes and on Monday night, a new one was added to the collection after Tommy Bradley and Shea Manning came to blows.

It all came about after Shea, Harry Cooksley and Dejon Noel-Williams came up with a secret pack before a challenge to ignore the question and just kiss the girl they wanted to kiss. This meant that Shea, who fancies Megan Forte Clarke (coupled up with Tommy), went ahead and kissed Megan which naturally wound Tommy up.

Once Tommy had caught wind of the lads' game plan, he confronted Shea. Their conversation was certainly tinged with some animosity but it became heated after they shared a frosty handshake.

As Tommy stormed off, Shea began to laugh, which prompted Tommy to say: "Yeah laugh, you smug p----."

"F--- off you little t---," Shea said in reply.

And an angry Tommy added: "F--- off, f------ lanky f------ lamp post ----." Yikes!

Tommy calls Shea a 'lamppost' on Love Island

The moment has turned into a major meme among Love Island fans since 'lamp post' is such a unique diss. And it turns out even Shea's own family can find the humour in it as his sister shared her reaction online.

His sister Svea, who is a travel and food vlogger on TikTok, shared a video of her watching the argument and as Tommy delivered the comical line she burst into a fit of laughter, throwing her head back. Behind her the voice of a woman is heard saying, "lanky. Lamp post," through giggles.

Svea captioned the video: "I promise I'm really angry how dare he !!!!"

Playing into the joke even more, Svea shared an outfit roundup video with the text: "pick my outfit when I go into villa and fight Tommy."

She captioned the post: "nothing is serious it's a tv show."

The contestant's sister also used the viral Kim Kardashian sound, "it's a full time job, and it's extremely time consuming," and wrote: "blocking everyone who calls shea a lamppost."

Other memes about Tommy's now-infamous line have included people creating AI versions of Shea as a lamp post, a fan saying he was 'dumped' from the villa and outside her home (she attached an image of a lamp post on her street) and even Love Island briefly changed their TikTok bio to 'lanky lamp post'.

An honourable mention as well to Blu Chegini, who was dumped from the villa over Shea, as he did a skit of him talking to a lamp post, saying: "I'm not leaving!"

He captioned the post: "POV: You and Shea round the fire pit"

Shea kissed Megan in the challenge
Shea kissed Megan in the challenge. Picture: ITV

