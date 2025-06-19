How to watch Love Island USA in the UK

19 June 2025, 21:40

Watch the singles in Love Island USA try to find love.
Watch the singles in Love Island USA try to find love. Picture: Getty Images

By Lily Bell

Here's everything you need to know about watching Love Island USA as a UK viewer (surprise...it's easier than you think).

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

That's right Love Island fans, not only can you watch the UK's series 12 that launched last week but you can also tune in to Love Island USA series 1-6 on streaming services (so get the popcorn ready).

The American series follows the same format as the UK with a group of singletons looking for love, the only differences is the accents, the host, and the fact that the villa is located in Fiji.

But don't worry, the USA version still promises dumpings, bombshells, raunchy romances and even a surprise visit from the Duolingo owl (don't ask).

But where can you watch Love Island USA season 7 online in the UK? Let's have a deeper look at everything Love Island USA and where and how you can watch it in the UK...

Islanders stunned by savage twist in recoupling

Where to watch Love Island USA in the UK?

You're able to watch Love Island USA series 1 to 6 for free on ITVX.

Every episode of the first six seasons are free to stream on the platform, if you sign up.

However, Love Island USA season 7 not currently available to stream as it's still airing in the US.

Season 6 Love Island USA stars.
Season 6 Love Island USA stars. Picture: Getty Images

When did Love Island USA season 7 start?

The latest series started earlier this month on June 3rd on Peacock – NBC's streaming service and is estimated to air until mid-July.

However, sadly it's unavailable in the UK so as we wait for series 7 to be announced in the UK (don't worry we'll keep you updated), our advice is to binge-watch the previous series so you're ready!

Who is the host of Love Island USA?

The new Love Island USA host is the iconic Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix who joins past alumni of hosts like Modern Family star Sarah Hyland.

Ariana will be helping guide the contestants through drama, shocking exits, arguments and intense challenges

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is the host of Love Island USA.
Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is the host of Love Island USA. Picture: Getty Images

Who narrates Love Island USA?

Love Island USA is narrated by Scottish comedian Iain Stirling, who has vast Love Island credentials having narrated every UK season since its debut in 2015.

Since narrating the Love Island USA since season 4 his humorous and comedic wit has won over viewers.

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

What is Yasmin from Love Island's ethnicity?

What is Yasmin from Love Island's ethnicity?

What is Shea from Love Island’s ethnicity?

What is Shea from Love Island’s ethnicity?

Love Island star Shea's family react to Tommy's 'lanky lamp post' diss

Love Island star Shea's family react to Tommy's 'lanky lamp post' diss

Love Island 2025 stars have connections with former villa residents

Love Island 2025 contestants with secret connections to former villa stars

Who is coupled up on Love Island 2025?

Who's coupled up with who on Love Island 2025? Series 12's couples revealed

Hot On Capital

What happened to Cadence in We Were Liars? The shocking ending explained

What happened to Cadence in We Were Liars? The twist ending explained

Bad Bunny explains why he refuses to tour the US with Debí Tirar Más Fotos Tour

Bad Bunny explains why he refuses to tour the US with Debí Tirar Más Fotos Tour

JoJo Siwa paints a self-portrait while answering questions about her career

JoJo Siwa paints a self-portrait while answering questions about her career

Every Love Island 2025 bombshell revealed

Every Love Island 2025 bombshell confirmed and rumoured

Love Island 2025's contestants have been revealed: Meet the islanders

Love Island 2025 line-up: Every contestant revealed

The Love Island 2025 cast

Love Island 2025 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Where is Jenna Marbles now? It's been five years since she quit the internet

Where is Jenna Marbles now? What happened to her after she quit YouTube in 2020

Internet

Who has been dumped from Love Island 2025?

Who was dumped from Love Island 2025? Every islander who's left the villa so far

Love Island's Malisha reveals which coupled-up boy she has her eye on after being dumped

Love Island's Malisha reveals which coupled-up boy she has her eye on after shock dumping

The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2 release time: Here's when the next episode comes out on Apple TV+

The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2 release time: Here's when the next episode comes out on Apple TV+
Who is Love Island bombshell Yasmin? Her age, job where she's from and more

Who is Love Island's Yasmin Pettet? Her age, job, where she's from and more

Who is Emily Moran on Love Island? Get to know the bombshell here

Who is Love Island's Emily Moran? Her age, job, where's she from and more

Love Island's Harrison Solomon has had a strong career in professional football already

Inside Love Island Harrison Solomon's football career in America and the UK

We Were Liars is this summer's hotly anticipated thriller

We Were Liars cast has some really famous faces - here's why you recognise them

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Love Island's Ben exposed by 'girlfriend' of two years with leaked text messages

Viral text messages rumoured to be about Love Island's Ben debunked

Are Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore still together?

Are Love Island All Stars' Ronnie and Harriett still together?

Love Island's Ben unrecognisable before £3000 hair transplant

Love Island's Ben before and after £3000 hair transplant

Chappell Roan says the online hate she gets makes her cry

Chappell Roan says it hurts that people "hate" her personality instead of her music

Sabrina Carpenter says she might ban phones at her concerts in the future

Sabrina Carpenter says she might ban phones at her concerts in the future

More Movies & TV News

Who is Love Island bombshell Harrison Solomon? His age, job, where he's from and more

Who is Love Island bombshell Harrison Solomon? His age, job, where he's from and more

Cynthia Erivo reveals how to actually pronounce her seven real names

Cynthia Erivo reveals how to actually pronounce her seven real names

Love Island's Georgia Harrison set to receive MBE from The King

Georgia Harrison becomes first ever Love Island star to receive MBE

Who is Love Island 2025 bombshell Malisha?

Love Island's Malisha Jordan: Age, job, where she's from and more

How to Train Your Dragon's Nico Parker responds to racist backlash to her Astrid casting

How to Train Your Dragon's Nico Parker responds to racist backlash to her Astrid casting

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset