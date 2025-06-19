How to watch Love Island USA in the UK

Watch the singles in Love Island USA try to find love. Picture: Getty Images

By Lily Bell

Here's everything you need to know about watching Love Island USA as a UK viewer (surprise...it's easier than you think).

That's right Love Island fans, not only can you watch the UK's series 12 that launched last week but you can also tune in to Love Island USA series 1-6 on streaming services (so get the popcorn ready).

The American series follows the same format as the UK with a group of singletons looking for love, the only differences is the accents, the host, and the fact that the villa is located in Fiji.

But don't worry, the USA version still promises dumpings, bombshells, raunchy romances and even a surprise visit from the Duolingo owl (don't ask).

But where can you watch Love Island USA season 7 online in the UK? Let's have a deeper look at everything Love Island USA and where and how you can watch it in the UK...

Where to watch Love Island USA in the UK?

You're able to watch Love Island USA series 1 to 6 for free on ITVX.

Every episode of the first six seasons are free to stream on the platform, if you sign up.

However, Love Island USA season 7 not currently available to stream as it's still airing in the US.

Season 6 Love Island USA stars. Picture: Getty Images

When did Love Island USA season 7 start?

The latest series started earlier this month on June 3rd on Peacock – NBC's streaming service and is estimated to air until mid-July.

However, sadly it's unavailable in the UK so as we wait for series 7 to be announced in the UK (don't worry we'll keep you updated), our advice is to binge-watch the previous series so you're ready!

Who is the host of Love Island USA?

The new Love Island USA host is the iconic Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix who joins past alumni of hosts like Modern Family star Sarah Hyland.

Ariana will be helping guide the contestants through drama, shocking exits, arguments and intense challenges

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is the host of Love Island USA. Picture: Getty Images

Who narrates Love Island USA?

Love Island USA is narrated by Scottish comedian Iain Stirling, who has vast Love Island credentials having narrated every UK season since its debut in 2015.

Since narrating the Love Island USA since season 4 his humorous and comedic wit has won over viewers.

