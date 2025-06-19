The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2 release time: Here's when the next episode comes out on Apple TV+

The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2 release time: Here's when the next episode comes out on Apple TV+. Picture: Apple TV+

By Sam Prance

How to watch every episode of The Buccaneers season 2 as and when it comes out on streaming.

The Buccaneers season 2 is here but what time does each episode come out? When does season 2 episode 2 drop?

The Buccaneers season 1 quickly became one of Apple TV+'s most beloved shows. Set in the Gilded Age, the show is based on the unfinished Edith Wharton novel of the same name, and it follows five wealthy, ambitious, young women as they travel between the US and the UK looking for the perfect match and attempting to avoid scandal.

The Buccaneers season 2 picks up right where season 1 leaves off. Nan is married to Theo but Guy is still in love with her and we finally meet Nan's biological mother. Apple TV+ are releasing episodes weekly so only episode 1 is out at the moment. What time does The Buccaneers season 2 come out?

Scroll down to see The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2 release time and when the rest of the episodes come out.

What time does The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2 come out?

Watch The Buccaneers season 2 trailer

The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

Just like season 1, new episodes of The Buccaneers season 2 will come out every week on Apple TV+ on Wednesdays at 12:00 PM (ET) in the US. This translates as Tuesdays at 9:00 PM (PT) in the US and, as it's a simultaneous drop in all countries, the time will vary depending on what time zone you live in.

The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2 comes out on Wednesday June 25th at 12:00PM (ET). You can only watch the show on Apple TV+.

Here are The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2 release times for a handful of major time zones and countries:

United States (PT) - 9:00 PM (Tuesday June 24th)

United States (ET) - 12:00 PM

Canada (Toronto) - 9:00 PM (Tuesday June 24th)

Canada (Vancouver) - 12:00 PM

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 1:00 AM

United Kingdom (BST) - 5:00 AM

Europe (Central European Time) - 6:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 6:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 9:30 AM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 11:00 AM

Philippines (Manila) - 12:00 AM

Hong Kong - 12:00 AM

Singapore - 12:00 AM

Australia (Perth) - 12:00 AM

Australia (Sydney) - 2:00 PM

Japan (Tokyo) - 1:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 4:00 PM

The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country. Picture: Apple TV+

When does the next episode of The Buccaneers come out?

The Buccaneers season 2 episode 3 drops on Wednesday, July 2nd. Then, fans will have to wait weekly for the rest of the episodes. The final episode of season 2 will air on Wednesday, August 6th. Titles for each episode are yet to be announced. Here's the full list of episodes alongside their release dates:

Episode 1: 'The Duchess of Tintagel' - June 18th

Episode 2: 'Holy Grail' - June 25th

Episode 3: 'Get Her Out' - July 2nd

Episode 4: TBA - July 9th

Episode 5: TBA - July 16th

Episode 6: TBA - July 23rd

Episode 7: TBA - July 30th

Episode 7: TBA - August 6th

With Leighton Meester now in the cast, The Buccaneers season 2 looks set to be the show's most dramatic yet.

Tune in each week on AppleTV+ to find out how it all unfolds.

