Where is Jenna Marbles now? What happened to her after she quit YouTube in 2020

Where is Jenna Marbles now? It's been five years since she quit the internet. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dick clark productions, Jenna Marbles via YouTube

By Katie Louise Smith

Jenna quit YouTube in 2020 and has not returned to the internet since – and fans have respected her wishes to remain offline. Here's what we know about where she is now.

Believe it or not, it’s been five whole years since Jenna Marbles quit the internet for good. (Literally where has the time gone?!) But where is the former internet personality now, and what is she doing?

Jenna (real name Jenna Mourey) was a hugely successful, beloved and very popular YouTuber who dominated the platform throughout the 2010s. Throughout her career on YouTube, Jenna amassed a whopping 20 million subscribers and almost 2 billion views.

However in 2020, Jenna was called out for some of her past videos. And shortly after, she posted a video apologising and taking full accountability for any problematic content she created and immediately stepped away from her platform and the internet at large.

Jenna has not returned since. Here's all we know about what she's been doing offline since posting her final video in June 2020.

What happened to Jenna Marbles?

Jenna Marbles quit YouTube in 2020 after apologising for her past offensive content. Picture: Jenna Marbles via YouTube

Why did Jenna Marbles quit the internet?

In June 2020, Jenna posted a now-deleted 11-minute video titled ‘A Message’ in which she announced that she was leaving the platform after being asked to address problematic things that she'd posted in the past.

Following the Black Lives Matter movement, some of Jenna's past videos were called into question following the resurfacing and reexamination of offensive and problematic online behaviours.

"There’s things in my past that I’m not proud of and I’m getting a lot tweets from people saying, 'Why have you privatised all these old videos?'," Jenna said. "I’ve spent the last few days privatising almost all of my old content and I’m sorry if any of that holds any nostalgia for you but I’m literally not trying to put out negative things into the world.”

Addressing a 2011 video where she made jokes as Nicki Minaj, Jenna says: "I do just want to tell you that it was not my intention to do blackface. I don't know how else to say this but it doesn't matter because all that matters is that people were offended and it hurt them. For that I am so unbelievably sorry. This isn't okay and it hasn't existed on the Internet for a long time because it's not okay."

Jenna Marbles did what no one else would

Explaining why she is leaving YouTube, Jenna continued: "For now, I just can’t exist on this channel. Hopefully I’ve taken down anything that would upset someone and I hope you know that’s just not my intent. That’s not what I ever set out to do, to hurt anyone’s feelings or to make anyone feel bad.

"So, I think I’m just gonna move on from this channel for now. I don’t know if that’s gonna be forever. I don’t know how long that’s gonna be. I wanna make sure that the things I put into the world are not hurting anyone. I’m just gonna stop for now… or forever. I don’t know.“

I wanna hold myself accountable and it’s painful to do it and it’s not fun and it hurts and I’m ashamed of things I’ve done in my past but it’s important."

Jenna Marbles has disappeared from the public eye as well as her online platforms. Picture: Getty

Where is Jenna Marbles now?

Jenna has completely disappeared from the public eye and has not returned to any of her own social media channels since 2020.

In 2021, one year after posting her video announcing her departure, Jenna quietly deleted all her social media profiles. Her YouTube account, however, is still live with several of her old videos still available to watch.

She made it clear that she has left the internet for good and is not interested in being found or returning any time soon. Her fans have respected that decision, too.

That said, she has popped up a couple of times here and there, with husband Julien also sharing very brief glimpses into their life together.

In 2022, Julien shared a photo of him and Jenna on Instagram – the first picture of Jenna since she quit the internet. Later that year, they were seen posing for a photo with a fan.

In December 2022, Jenna and Julien got married and Julien shared a carousel of adorable wedding photos on Instagram.

The following year, he shared the terrifying news that their home had been broken into by a stalker, going on to confirm that Jenna and the dogs were safe and unharmed.

The latest sighting of Jenna was in 2025, when paparazzi photos of her walking her dogs were published but they were widely shunned by fans on the internet who saw it as an invasion of her privacy.

Julien is still online and streaming on Twitch (he recently just celebrated 10 years on the platform!), and often shares photos of life at home with his and Jenna's dogs. However, Jenna does not appear in them and she's shown no signs of returning to the internet herself.

