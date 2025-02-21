Kim Kardashian slams nepotism claims after North West’s ‘controversial’ Lion King role

21 February 2025, 16:32 | Updated: 21 February 2025, 16:46

Kim Kardashian finally speaks out about backlash to North West's Lion King casting
Kim Kardashian finally speaks out about backlash to North West's Lion King casting. Picture: Disney+
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

"North is the moment. They wanna see North West because she's a personality."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Remember when North West performed as Simba for The Lion King's 30th Anniversary concert at the Hollywood Bowl? Her casting unfortunately caused huge uproar online at the time with people complaining about her only landing the gig because of nepotism thanks to her famous parents and famous family.

Then 10-year-old North took to the stage alongside the likes of original cast members Nathan Lane and Jeremy Irons, as well as Jennifer Hudson, Heather Headley and Billy Eichner for the concert. During the show, she performed 'I Just Can't Wait To Be King'.

Despite not responding at the time, Kim Kardashian has now directly spoken about the discourse in a new episode of The Kardashians – and issued an explicit two-word response to those who spoke negatively about her daughter North online.

North West performed 'I Just Can't Wait To Be King' in The Lion King's 30th Anniversary concert
North West performed 'I Just Can't Wait To Be King' in The Lion King's 30th Anniversary concert. Picture: Disney+

The third episode of The Kardashians season 6 features a storyline centred around North's performance at the concert.

In the ep, Kim confirms that North had been practising with a vocal coach and only had four days to rehearse for her big number. North can then be seen enthusiastically putting her all into rehearsals.

Anticipating some kind of negative response from critics, Kim then tells the camera: "I already know what's coming, you know, that she's not Whitney Houston... Duh! Oh, she got the job because of her parents..."

"North is the moment," she adds. "They wanna see North West on a TikTok, on a this, on a anything, because she's a personality, a performer."

"And if anyone wants to hate on a child that is having the time of their lives, F--- you!"

The cameras also captured footage of North leaving the stage, critiquing her own performance as she left. Kim, however, later shared: "She's so proud of herself, she did such a great job."

Responding to the criticism of her performance, Kim added: "And anyone who is hating on a kid is just like, a hater! She's not there to be, you know, Mariah Carey."

If you want to watch North's performance, it's included in the latest Kardashians episode. The full anniversary concert is also available to stream on Disney+.

Read more about The Kardashians here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Euphoria's Hunter Schafer says her passport now lists her as male due to new laws

Euphoria's Hunter Schafer says her passport now lists her as male due to new laws

When can I watch MAFS Australia in the UK?

How to watch MAFS Australia 2025 in the UK

TV & Film

MAFS UK's Lacey slams Nathan's shock claims ahead of reunion episode

MAFS UK's Lacey slams Nathan's shock claims ahead of reunion episode

TV & Film

Nobody Wants This season 2: Release date, cast, trailer, plot spoilers and news about the Netflix show

Nobody Wants This season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix show

TV & Film

Jennie and Doechii's red-hot 'ExtraL' lyrics have fans saying the same thing

Jennie and Doechii's red-hot 'ExtraL' lyrics have fans saying the same thing

Are Love Island All Stars' Grace and Luca still together?

Are Love Island All Stars' Grace and Luca still together?

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Kate Hudson turned down the role of Andy in The Devil Wears Prada

Kate Hudson confirms she turned down major Devil Wears Prada role

TV & Film

We Live In Time's Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh interview each other

We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

TV & Film

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. 'The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz'

TV & Film

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

TV & Film

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

TV & Film

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery quiz

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery interview

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight UK

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits