Love Island All Stars 'he's not Joey' comment sparks response from Joey Essex

Joey Essex reacts to 'he's not joey' comment on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Joey Essex has caught a stray in the Samie Elishi, Luca Bish and Grace Jackson's Love Island drama.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After leaving Love Island season 11 with Reuben Collins, following her rekindled romance with ex-TOWIE star Joey Essex falling flat in the villa, Grace Jackson returned for another chance at the journey on Love Island All Stars.

This time around she's got her heart set on season five star, Luca Bish. But their smooth-sailing journey suddenly took a detour when Samie Elishi entered the villa, someone Luca has openly said he fancied.

Luca had been reassuring Grace that his head wouldn't be turned by Samie but he then went and kissed her during a challenge. He apologised and they tried to move on and then the public voted Samie and Luca into a couple...

This led Grace to break down into tears, as she asked: "Why does this always happen to me?"

Joey and Grace rekindled things on Love Island. Picture: ITV

When she was first on the show in 2024 she coupled up with Joey, who she had dating history with. While things seemed to be going really well between them he ended up kissing bombshell Jessy Potts - who he then coupled up with, dumping Grace.

One person who witnessed Grace go through this is Harriett Blackmore, who's also in the All Stars villa this year. Therefore, when it came to Luca and Samie drama she tried to comfort Grace by saying: "Sorry to say the J word, but [Luca's] not Joey.

"Do you know what I mean? He wouldn't entertain something that he didn't want to."

"I know it's hard because it's a bit like exactly what happened last time, but you've got to think he's a different person," Harriett said.

Love Island then shared this clip on Instagram and Joey, who was the show's first ever celebrity contestant, simply commented a shocked emoji.

After their Love Island beef last year, Grace addressed why she felt Joey became so annoyed with her by the end of season 11, saying: "Jessy was also my right hand woman which was crazy, she was always by my side and I adored her.

"I think that’s why Joey had a problem with me as he couldn’t get his head around the fact that I was best friends with his girl."

Joey commented an emoji under the post. Picture: Instagram

In the All Stars villa, Grace has briefly addressed clearing the air with Joey since their Love Island season.

Speaking to Olivia Hawkins she said: "Yeah we cleared the air, he reached out to me. We didn't speak for like 4 months and then he texts me and was just like, 'can we speak?' type of thing."

Grace added: "I really liked him and I think I'll always have a soft spot for him, I’ll always care about him, he’s not someone I’d wanna be with - definitely not."

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.