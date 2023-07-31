Jess Harding And Sammy Root Win Love Island Series 10

31 July 2023, 22:41

Love Island series 10 winners Jess and Sammy
Love Island series 10 winners Jess and Sammy. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jess Harding and Sammy Root have won Love Island series 10!

The Love Island final saw Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde, Jess Harding and Sammy Root, Molly Marsh and Zach Noble and Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki in the top four.

But it was Jess and Sammy who were crowned the winners of series 10, leaving with the £50,000 prize.

Earlier on in the night the show had suffered a few technical glitches, with the incorrect highlights reel playing for Whitney and Lochan.

But all was soon forgotten about as Maya Jama crowned the winning couple.

Love Island Rich List: Which Contestants Are Millionaires & Have Made The Most Money?

Love Island Winter 'Axed' For All Stars Series Instead

Tyrique asks Ella to be his girlfriend

Maya Jama hosted the Love Island series 10 final
Maya Jama hosted the Love Island series 10 final. Picture: ITV2

It was quite the journey for series 10's Islanders, with former contestant Kady McDermott making an unexpected return to the show that made her famous and sparking a love triangle with Molly and Zach, a grand return by Molly in Casa Amor days after she was dumped from the villa and a very dramatic episode of The Grafties.

There was also plenty of heartache, from Catherine bringing bombshell Elom back to the villa where Scott was waiting for her, to Sammy re-coupling with Amber Wise leaving Jess single (before she gave him an ultimatum of course).

The cast of Love Island series 10
The cast of Love Island series 10. Picture: ITV2

Love Island ran for eight weeks and saw over 30 Islanders have a go at finding love in Mallorca.

It marked the second series hosted by Maya Jama after she took over from Laura Whitmore at the start of 2023 and fans loved having her back.

The show wrapped just as it was reported the winter series in 2024 has been axed and in its place will be a Love Island: All Stars show which will see former Islanders return for a second chance at love.

The series will apparently take place in South Africa where the winter edition is usually filmed.

The Love Island cast got dolled up for the final episode
The Love Island cast got dolled up for the final episode. Picture: ITV2
The Islanders celebrated the end of series 10
The Islanders celebrated the end of series 10. Picture: ITV2

Megan Barton Hanson and Georgia Steel from series four are apparently top of producers' casting list.

Iconic Islander Maura Higgins was also reportedly wanted for the show but it's since been revealed she's happily dating someone new; a Hollywood stunt double no less.

