Drake & Rihanna Reunited At His 34th Birthday Party After Not Hanging Out In Years

Rihanna and Drake have remained on good terms . Picture: Instagram

Rihanna was seen partying away at her ex-boyfriend, Drake’s, birthday bash in an LA club.

Rihanna and Drake were spotted being amicable exes at the rapper’s 34th birthday bash at Poppy nightclub in LA.

This is the first time the Savage X Fenty entrepreneur has been seen around the ‘In My Feelings’ hitmaker, as she previously admitted they grew apart following their split.

Rihanna Played Chris Brown's Music In Her Fenty Beauty Promo And Fans Are Divided

A source told E! News: “Rihanna made an appearance and stayed for several hours. She was with two girlfriends and was escorted to Drake’s table by security.

“Her and Drake were talking for a while and were smiling and laughing. It seemed like a very pleasant interaction and they looked like they were having fun together as friends.

The 31-year-old ‘Work’ singer recently left fans divided after promoting her Fenty Beauty products to Chris Brown’s music, so it seems she’s proving to leave the past behind her and remain on good terms with her ex-lovers.

The source added: “Rihanna was dancing to the music and bobbing her head and seemed to be in a good mood. The whole vibe was very chill.

“Drake had a huge smile on his face and looked excited to see Rihanna when she arrived.”

Singer and song-writer, Lyrica Anderson, was also in attendance of the star-studded event and shared a snap with Riri, saying: “Reunited and it feels so good.”

Rihanna inside a nightclub in L.A. last night. pic.twitter.com/XtXkVwdUaL — FentyStats.com (@FentyStats) October 22, 2019

The 30-year-old also posted a video to her Instagram story, writing: “When Drake brings McDonald’s to the club,” after the birthday boy treated his guests to the fast food delivery at his party – which we can all agree is a mood.

Riri and Drake dated on and off for years, after collaborating together on songs including, ‘Take Care’ and ‘What’s My Name’, before calling it quits in 2016.

She’s currently in a long-term relationship with Saudi businessman and billionaire, Hassan Jameel, and has admitted she’s ‘in an exclusive relationship for quite some time’, telling a publication: “It’s going really well, so I’m happy.”

If Ri is happy, we're happy!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Rihanna News