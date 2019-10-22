Rihanna Played Chris Brown's Music In Her Fenty Beauty Promo And Fans Are Divided

Rihanna has left fans confused over her promo song choice. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Rihanna shared a promo video with Chris Brown’s song playing in the background while she advertised her beauty products.

Rihanna played Chris Brown’s music in the background of a Fenty promo video and fans were left with mixed feelings.

The 31-year-old singer, who recently released a visual autobiography book, played her ex-boyfriend’s song ‘Come Together’ featuring H.E.R., while advertising four of her lip-glosses in the snap.

The caption read: “Gang Gang. Just me and my #GlossyPosse !!! @fentybeauty.”

Fans were quick to jump to the comment section to share their opinions about her song choice, with some stanning the tune, while others slated Chris.

One said: “Why is everyone soo shocked? Like they haven’t remained friends and in contact with each other after a situation that happened 10 years ago.”

“NO SIS STOP THIS S*** WITH CHRIS,” another added.

The 30-year-old 'Freaky Friday' singer commented on Riri’s post with a heart emoji, before reposting the snap to his story.

The pair split in 2009 following an escalated argument between the two, which led to the Bajan hitmaker being hospitalised.

They had been dating for just over a year, before Ri was physically abused by the father-of-one.

After reconciling in 2013 for a few months, they quickly went their separate ways again.

The Savage X Fenty founder is currently dating Saudi businessman and billionaire, Hassan Jameel, after admitting in an interview: “Yeah, I’m dating. I’m actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it’s going really well, so I’m happy.”

It seems the Fenty Beauty mogul has no plans to go back to her ex as she’s been in a low-key relationship with Hassan for two years and counting.

But we can see why the Rihanna Navy are always looking out for her best interests!

