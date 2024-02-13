Love Island All Stars Viewers Left Confused By Heart Rate Challenge Results

13 February 2024, 12:59

Georgia Steel was shocked over the heart rate challenge results
Georgia Steel was shocked over the heart rate challenge results. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island All Stars viewers are refusing to believe the latest results of the heart race challenge.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island fans have questions over the latest heart rate challenge, which sees the girls and boys taking it in turns to perform a sexy dance in risqué outfits, trying to raise the heart rates of their fellow Islanders.

Monday night’s episode saw the likes of Molly Smith, Anton Danyluk, Toby Aromolaran and Georgia Steel put on the sexiest outfits they could find before performing a lap dance and raunchy moves.

However, once the results were in viewers weren’t happy with the outcome, as Molly and ex-boyfriend Callum Jones were revealed to have raised each other’s heart rates the most.

Heart Rate challenge results creates awkwardness for the islanders

One person fumed: “@LoveIsland has to be a fix.. how can Tom and Molly raise each others heart rate the least when Toms heart rate was highest for Molly and Georgia H didnt dance at all! #LoveIsland #LoveIslandAllStars #fix.”

Another wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “I’m sorry, but this is a fix!! There is no way Molly & Tom got a lower heart rate than Anton & Georgia H.” Said a second.

The outcome had some viewers begging for Molly and Callum to reunite, something fans are keen to see.

“Simple Callum and Molly back together don’t care about the rest,” added another.

Molly Smith and ex Callum Jones raised each other's heart rates the most
Molly Smith and ex Callum Jones raised each other's heart rates the most. Picture: ITV2

“How did Molly & Tom get lowest heart rate when Georgia H didn’t do anything!!!!!!” Said someone else.

Molly also raised Anton’s heart rate while Callum raised Jess Gale’s as well as Molly’s.

Sophie Piper and Josh Ritchie were the only couple who both raised each other’s pulses the most.

Georgia S is no doubt livid that Toby’s heart was raised most by Arabella, who's currently coupled up with Adam Maxted from series two.

Anton Danyluk dressed as a sheriff for the heart rate challenge
Anton Danyluk dressed as a sheriff for the heart rate challenge. Picture: ITV2

The fallout from the results will no doubt play out in Tuesday night’s episode.

Love Island All Stars continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Ched Uzor and Jess Gale

Why Did Love Island's Jess Gale And Ched Uzor Split?

Love Island couple Molly Smith and Tom Clare hit during the heart rate challenge on Love Island

Love Island Heart Rate Challenge Results In Full As The Backlash Begins

Here's a look at Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's relationship

How Did Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo Become Friends? Their Friendship Timeline

The Love Island: All Stars cast have been announced

Love Island All Stars 2024 Complete Line-Up

Here's a look at Cynthia Erivo's career

Who Is Cynthia Erivo? The Wicked Actress' Age, Films, TV Shows And More

Wicked is being adapted into a feature flick!

All The Details On Wicked From Cast To Release Date & Trailer

Adam Maxted was with Katie Salmon on Love Island series 2

Love Island's Adam Maxted – Ex-Girlfriends, Height And What Happened On Season 2?

All of Zendaya's looks so far on the Dune 2 press run

All Zendaya's Iconic Looks From Dune 2 Press Run

Love Island viewers are working out who was dumped from All Stars

Love Island Viewers Figure Out Who Was Dumped From All Stars

The Love Islanders have upped their fashion game in recent series

The Love Island All Stars' Link To Past Series That You Missed

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Love Island: The Morning After

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Red Flags

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits