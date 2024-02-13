Love Island All Stars Viewers Left Confused By Heart Rate Challenge Results

Georgia Steel was shocked over the heart rate challenge results. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island All Stars viewers are refusing to believe the latest results of the heart race challenge.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island fans have questions over the latest heart rate challenge, which sees the girls and boys taking it in turns to perform a sexy dance in risqué outfits, trying to raise the heart rates of their fellow Islanders.

Monday night’s episode saw the likes of Molly Smith, Anton Danyluk, Toby Aromolaran and Georgia Steel put on the sexiest outfits they could find before performing a lap dance and raunchy moves.

However, once the results were in viewers weren’t happy with the outcome, as Molly and ex-boyfriend Callum Jones were revealed to have raised each other’s heart rates the most.

Heart Rate challenge results creates awkwardness for the islanders

One person fumed: “@LoveIsland has to be a fix.. how can Tom and Molly raise each others heart rate the least when Toms heart rate was highest for Molly and Georgia H didnt dance at all! #LoveIsland #LoveIslandAllStars #fix.”

Another wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “I’m sorry, but this is a fix!! There is no way Molly & Tom got a lower heart rate than Anton & Georgia H.” Said a second.

The outcome had some viewers begging for Molly and Callum to reunite, something fans are keen to see.

“Simple Callum and Molly back together don’t care about the rest,” added another.

Molly Smith and ex Callum Jones raised each other's heart rates the most. Picture: ITV2

“How did Molly & Tom get lowest heart rate when Georgia H didn’t do anything!!!!!!” Said someone else.

Molly also raised Anton’s heart rate while Callum raised Jess Gale’s as well as Molly’s.

Sophie Piper and Josh Ritchie were the only couple who both raised each other’s pulses the most.

Georgia S is no doubt livid that Toby’s heart was raised most by Arabella, who's currently coupled up with Adam Maxted from series two.

Anton Danyluk dressed as a sheriff for the heart rate challenge. Picture: ITV2

The fallout from the results will no doubt play out in Tuesday night’s episode.

Love Island All Stars continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.