Liam Reardon Admits Why He Really Went On Celebs Go Dating After Millie Split

24 May 2023, 10:35

Liam talks about the real reason why he went on the show
Liam talks about the real reason why he went on the show. Picture: Liam Reardon/Instagram/Alamy
Love Island's Liam Reardon set the record straight on why he signed up for Celebs Go Dating so soon after his break-up with Millie Court.

Liam Reardon has finally addressed why he went on the reality dating show Celebs Go Dating following his split from Millie Court.

The pair were crowned the winners of Love Island in 2021 and they promptly bought an apartment in Essex and moved in together after making their villa romance, however, they called it quits in July of the following year.

Chloe Burrows ‘Accidentally Confirms’ Millie Court Is Back With Liam Reardon

In recent weeks rumours had been whirring that Millie, 26, and Liam, 23, had rekindled their relationship, which they have since confirmed with a romantic holiday.

Liam appeared on Celebs Go Dating the same year as his highly-publicised break-up with Millie, he revealed why to fellow Islander Chloe Burrows during an interview on her podcast, Chloe Vs The World.

Millie Court enjoys holiday ‘with Liam’

Liam Reardon broke up in 2022 before making amends
Liam Reardon broke up in 2022 before making amends. Picture: Alamy

"It was a funny time, I went on there, I wasn't looking for any...," he said to Chloe about his second reality show stint.

The host replied: "Yeah I don't think people do go on there to do that."

The former bricklayer was honest about his decision to sign on for the Channel 4 series, saying: "I went on it as it was a business opportunity, for the money."

Liam explained that he hadn't always been in a position to be offered such lucrative opportunities, he explained: "If you had have asked me two years ago when I was on a building site, 'You're going to go on a show, do a couple of days and get paid this', I would have been like 'F****** hell!'"

"I would have done backflips," he said.

Millie Court met Liam during 2021's Love Island
Millie Court met Liam during 2021's Love Island. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram

He admitted that it was a bold move considering how soon it was after his split from Millie, Liam said: "I knew it was a controversial thing because it was two months after me and Millie broke up.

"I wasn't ready to be out dating, especially on TV, but you've got to take these opportunities," he summed up his decision.

The recent news of the Love Island winners doesn't come as a complete surprise as the Welsh star said during his Celebs Go Dating appearance that he still had hope for them.

"Just never say never, in the future we could rekindle," Liam said at the time.

