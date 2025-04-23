When does Celebrity Traitors UK start? Here's everything you need to know

Claudia Winkleman is bringing her celebrity pals to the Traitors castle in 2025. Picture: BBC/Getty

By Zoe Adams

From the line up, to the air date and all the spoilers along the way, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Celebrity Traitors series in the UK.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Celebrity Traitors UK is officially happening and viewers can't wait to catch a glimpse of some of showbiz's finest talent as they take on the roles of traitors and faithfuls in order to be crowned the winner.

After unveiling the latest line-up, producers have confirmed filming for the show has begun in the famous Scottish castle although, they aim to keep as much of the popular TV show as top secret as possible - so when does Celebrity Traitors start?

Tom Daley, Charlotte Church and Jonathan Ross are all set to deceive and trick their way through the challenges in the new series as they must learn to rely on everyone but trust on no one in the famous game of trust and deceit.

Here's everything you need to know about the show which will be hosted, as usual, by the one and only Claudia Winkleman. From the Celebrity Traitors air date to line up and all the spoilers we know so far.

Claudia Winkleman will return as host for the first Celebrity Traitors series. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert

When is Celebrity Traitors UK start date?

Unfortunately, no air date for TV has been confirmed just yet but it's expected to hit our screens around the autumn time.

Filming for the upcoming series officially began on April 22nd and will typically take up to a month to record.

Who is taking part in Celebrity Traitors UK?

We can't imagine it was difficult to get celebrities to sign up to the first ever Celebrity Traitors UK as the show has become hugely popular.

No official line up has been given yet, however, The Mirror confirmed the 19 stars taking part are:

Alan Carr

Clare Balding

Jonathan Ross

Paloma Faith

Stephen Fry

Nick Mohammed

Tom Daley

Charlotte Church

Kate Garraway

Cat Burns

Celia Imrie

Tameka Empson

Joe Marler

David Olusoga

Joe Wilkinson

Mark Bonnar

Lucy Beaumont

Niko Omilana

Ruth Codd

Those eagerly awaiting the line up have been in uproar as they were convinced TV favourite Bob Mortimer would be taking part but is so far missing from the cast. Martin Lewis also confirmed he was offered to take part but had to turn it down because of his schedule.

Daisy May Cooper and her brother Charlie also dropped out of the show early on after realising how long the filming commitments were.

Charlotte Church is one of 19 celebrities taking on the Traitors. Picture: Getty

Are there any Celebrity Traitors UK spoilers?

As filming has only just begun, no spoilers have been dropped just yet and sadly, we don't expect to hear any before the series starts.

Producers of the show have reportedly pulled out all the stops to keep the outcomes of this series protected from viewers until it's time to air. No fly zones over the castle and blacked out cars are said to have been top priority.

Is there a Celebrity Traitors trailer?

Unfortunately not! We'll have to wait for filming to have wrapped and for the start date to be approaching before they give away any of the game.

